NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg
The smooth-shooting seven-footer from Finland has scouts extremely intrigued. He attacks the rim well off the bounce. While not the strongest athlete, his ability to stretch the floor at his size is quite interesting. He needs to continue to add core strength and become a better rebounder and defender. Scouts have compared him favorably to No. 4 overall pick Dragan Bender from the 2016 draft. In order for him to realize his potential, he will need to land with the right team that is able to give him the correct strength and conditioning program to improve his physicality and defense.
Power Forward / 6-10 / UCLA / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg
Leaf has been a model of consistency all season. He proved what a tough competitor he is with his performance early in the year at Rupp Arena, outplaying Bam Adebayo in their individual matchup. He’s a skilled, mobile big with solid athleticism and quickness. He shows a high level of skill with his ability to face the basket as well as play in the post and rebound. While his frame is thin, he competes hard and has shown excellent toughness. He may need some time for his body to fill out, but should find a role in the league with his great feel for the game.
3. Miami: John Collins
Power Forward / 6-10 / Wake Forest / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg
Collins had a solid showing in his lone "play in" NCAA tourney game in which Wake Forest lost to Kansas State. He’s an explosive athlete with solid aggressiveness. While he lacks a great face-up game, his rebounding and skill around the basket is intriguing. While Collins’ old-school skill set gives him aclear-cutt role, he doesn’t have a game that fits into today’s NBA as well as others and it could cost him a few spots on draft night.
Power Forward / 6-10 / California / Sophomore
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg
Rabb made a questionable decision to stay in school and probably lost a few spots from where he would have been drafted a year ago. But it shouldn’t be much of a factor in the long run. He’s a bright kid with a solid skill set but he didn’t break out into the star in his sophomore season that some envisioned. While he has a good understanding of the game, and gives consistent effort, he’s not very physical or the most explosive athlete, lacking fluidity. On the positive side, he has shown the ability to defend the perimeter, guard the pick-and-roll and has very good size at 6-foot-11.
5. Atlanta: Bam Adebayo
Power Forward / 6-10 / Kentucky / Freshman
13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Adebayo is more of an old-school big man as he lacks the shooting/scoring skill set that is coveted by so many teams in today’s NBA. But his athleticism and toughness will make him a handful on the block. He has been compared to Dwight Howard but that comparison only works to Old Superman, as a young Dwight would jump right over Bam. What he lacks for in skill, he seems to make up for in energy and aggressiveness and should continue to develop as a post player over time… although he probably will always be more of a role player than a star.
6. Portland: Harry Giles
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Giles is a wildcard for the draft as he came back in late December and struggled to show much explosiveness off his surgically repaired knee(s). Giles was once seen as a potential No. 1 pick, but concerns about his knees have his stock falling. He’s no longer considered a likely lottery pick after struggling mightily in limited minutes at Duke. His inability to play physical and get any lift after contact is a major concern. And there are rumors that he had an additional knee surgery performed after the season that went unreported, putting his draft stock further in jeopardy.
Power Forward / 6-9 / Baylor / Junior
17.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg
Motley made a big jump in his junior year showing added face-up skills and some real confidence and consistency in his mid-range shot. He’s become more skilled in addition to having great length, and athleticism. Motley is one of the most talented big men in the country with very good run/jump athleticism. With Baylor’s surprising season, Motley has gained some momentum as a prospect.
8. LA Lakers: OG Anunoby
Power Forward / 6-8 / Indiana / Sophomore
11.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg
OG is one of the most interesting and polarizing prospects in this year’s draft. A number of scouts told me they didn’t consider him a Top 40 prospect for this year’s draft before he got injured. But he seems to have a lot of internet hype behind him. Coming off a knee injury, Anunoby likely took his agent’s advice to enter the draft and try to capitalize on that hype. Is it a mirage? Possibly. He’s not the most fluid run/jump athlete, but he has shown very good lateral speed to defend smaller, quicker players. And he does shoot the ball from the perimeter much better than his numbers would indicate. His problem is not being able to set his shot up consistently for easy looks.
Power Forward / 6-9 / Purdue / Sophomore
18.4 ppg, 12.4 rpg
Biggie overcomes his lack of speed and athleticism with tremendous desire and will to win. He’s transformed his body and added a lot of skill. He’s got a massive 7-foot-3.5 wingspan and has developed his range out to the three-point line. While he still has work left to ensure he gets drafted in the first round, he gets high marks for his character and work ethic.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
