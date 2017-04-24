NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

OG is one of the most interesting and polarizing prospects in this year’s draft. A number of scouts told me they didn’t consider him a Top 40 prospect for this year’s draft before he got injured. But he seems to have a lot of internet hype behind him. Coming off a knee injury, Anunoby likely took his agent’s advice to enter the draft and try to capitalize on that hype. Is it a mirage? Possibly. He’s not the most fluid run/jump athlete, but he has shown very good lateral speed to defend smaller, quicker players. And he does shoot the ball from the perimeter much better than his numbers would indicate. His problem is not being able to set his shot up consistently for easy looks.