NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

Ferguson is all over the place on draft boards, and while his thin body and ability to create remain concerns, his shooting and defense give him a lot of intrigue. His outside shooting was on display a year ago at the Nike Hoop Summit as he hit seven threes in the span of a few minutes. But concerns about maturity continue to surround him. Regardless, in a draft that is seen as relatively average outside the lottery, Ferguson offers the upside and intrigue that few others in this range possess. Feel like rolling the dice, he’s your guy. Interviews and workouts are sure to factor heavily in his draft position.