NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

|
1. Sacramento: Malik Monk
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
19.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Mr. 47 proved all season to be one of the deadliest shooters and scorers on the college level. He not only can get scorching hot from deep and go on scoring barrages, he’s also proven to be extremely clutch. He capped off his legendary 47-point performance against North Carolina with two last minute 3 pointers to seal the game. His ability to create and the cojones he’s shown to rise in big games at big moments has obviously not gone unnoticed by scouts, raising his draft profile. Amazing to think that even a year ago he was viewed as nothing more than a solid shooter.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Sophomore
19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
This may be a little high for Kennard as he lacks ideal size for a wing and isn’t a high-level defender or athlete. But he’s an absolute natural with his ball skills and ability to shoot. He’s an excellent passer, and actually an underrated athlete. He surprised a lot of people by taking over the team from Grayson Allen in the early part of the year, but in reality Kennard was the better high school player and some expected it to happen a year earlier. Kennard is such a high-level shooter, he should find a place in the league as a floor spreader, specialty shooter for years to come.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Adelaide 36ers (Australia) / 1998
4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
|
Ferguson is all over the place on draft boards, and while his thin body and ability to create remain concerns, his shooting and defense give him a lot of intrigue. His outside shooting was on display a year ago at the Nike Hoop Summit as he hit seven threes in the span of a few minutes. But concerns about maturity continue to surround him. Regardless, in a draft that is seen as relatively average outside the lottery, Ferguson offers the upside and intrigue that few others in this range possess. Feel like rolling the dice, he’s your guy. Interviews and workouts are sure to factor heavily in his draft position.
|
4. Brooklyn: Dwayne Bacon
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Florida State / Sophomore
17.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
Bacon had a strong season overall and while he’s not on every scout first-round board he has enough interest that he will likely find a spot somewhere in the 20s. He had a very solid year, despite his shooting numbers falling off some late in the year. He’s a solid kid who should impress teams in workouts with his versatility. He’s not a finished product but he gives a lot to work with and the effort needed.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Louisville / Sophomore
15.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Some write him off as a 6-foot-3 small forward, but he was a steadying force for the Cardinals all season and plays with great energy and emotion. He possesses toughness and leadership and despite lacking ideal height, he’s extremely long and athletic. He has a huge wingspan, close to 6-foot-10, and a 8-foot-4 standing reach, meaning he really isn’t all that undersized for an off guard. He also has proven to be an extremely aggressive guard attacking the rim for alley-oops and put-back dunks. His jum pshot has shown enough improvement to be a late first rounder.
|
6. Utah: Wesley Iwundu
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Kansas State / Senior
13.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg
|
Iwundu is one of the draft’s sleepers. After flying under the radar for his first three seasons in college, Iwundu began to flash the all-around skill level to accompany his standout athleticism. Iwundu can legitimately be a playmaker from the point position, and play the small forward position. His ability to pass, defend and now create shots for himself makes him an intriguing player. He’s quite possibly the top senior prospect available this year.
