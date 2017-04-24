NBA playoffs: The best pictures of Sunday's games

0 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | April 24, 2017
Apr 23, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) battles for a rebound against Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) and guard Jeff Teague (44) in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cleveland defeats Indiana 106-102. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a shot taken by Indiana Pacers Thaddeus Young (21) in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cleveland defeats Indiana 106-102. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers fans cheer who are standing behind Pacers president Larry BIrd and owner Herb Simon in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cleveland defeats Indiana 106-102. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) walks off the floor to the locker room after winning against the Indiana Pacers in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cleveland defeats Indiana 106-102. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Rockets guard Lou Williams (12) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo (5) during the second quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) makes a three point basket over Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the second half in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at United Center. Boston defeats Chicago 104-95. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) lays the ball up to the basket after getting past Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah Jazz won the game 105-98. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; LA Clippers guard Jamal Crawford (11) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) during the third quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah Jazz won the game 105-98. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) celebrates after scoring a three point shot during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah Jazz won the game 105-98. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
