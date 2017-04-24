USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Steve Kerr's pain, Paul George trade speculation and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 24 12:06 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is still fighting issues from a back surgery two years ago. He acknowledged he could miss the remainder of the postseason.

April 23 03:10 AM
Kawhi Leonard, his circuit board firing on all synapses and the antifreeze in his arteries still flowing like his step-back jumper, needed one more possession. Long before Leonard and the Memphis Grizzlies traded overtime blows in a Game 4 thriller that evened their first-round playoff series in the most riveting fashion, Manu Ginobili was feeling out of sorts …

April 23 08:35 PM
The Spurs’ 110-108 overtime loss to the Grizzlies, in Game 4 of a now-tied Western Conference first-round series, will go down in an instant classic. “It was a hell of shot,” said Spurs center Pau Gasol, Marc’s older brother. Leonard said he was just “living in the moment” en route to equaling the highest-scoring playoff game for a Spur since George Gervin in 1980 …

April 23 06:17 PM
April 23 04:02 PM
Has Paul George played his last game for the Pacers? Is Myles Turner the future superstar cornerstone? Our 5-on-5 crew debates and predicts Indiana’s next moves.

April 23 02:42 AM
Steve Kerr, not Kevin Durant, is Warriors’ biggest health concern. The head coach is not expected to return this series as the Warriors work to find out what is wrong

April 23 01:56 AM
The Warriors got huge games off the bench from Andre Iguodala and JaVale McGee to comeback from a huge deficit in Portland and take a 3-0 series lead.

April 24 02:13 AM
Joe Johnson scored or assisted on 20 straight points for Utah in the fourth.

April 23 01:42 AM
Kings GM adds analytics expert and highly regarded personnel executive as his right-hand man. Luke Bornn and Scott Perry arrive with impressive portfolios and plenty of experience.

April 23 11:06 PM
LANCASTER, Texas — Marcus Smart exits the silver Ford Mustang, surveys the apartment complex, and shakes his head. In the overcast morning light, with thunderstorms stretched gray across the summer sky, he tries to remember the last time he returned to this Dallas suburb and retraced his childhood steps.

April 23 09:27 PM
Bulls fans welcomed Derrick Rose with a big ovation during a break in Sunday’s game 4 against the Celtics.

April 24 12:30 AM
The veteran forward comes up clutch in the fourth quarter, and Utah ties its first-round series at 2

April 23 10:27 PM
Despite struggles defensively and in the fourth quarter throughout their series with the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers followed LeBron James’ lead in another opening-round sweep.

