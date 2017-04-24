Trending stories: Steve Kerr's pain, Paul George trade speculation and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Thompson: Suffering of Warriors coach Steve Kerr is heartbreaking – via mercurynews.com
April 24 12:06 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is still fighting issues from a back surgery two years ago. He acknowledged he could miss the remainder of the postseason.
As Spurs come up short, an old star watches – via expressnews.com
April 23 03:10 AM
Kawhi Leonard, his circuit board firing on all synapses and the antifreeze in his arteries still flowing like his step-back jumper, needed one more possession. Long before Leonard and the Memphis Grizzlies traded overtime blows in a Game 4 thriller that evened their first-round playoff series in the most riveting fashion, Manu Ginobili was feeling out of sorts …
Game 4 was an instant classic that Spurs want to forget – via expressnews.com
April 23 08:35 PM
The Spurs’ 110-108 overtime loss to the Grizzlies, in Game 4 of a now-tied Western Conference first-round series, will go down in an instant classic. “It was a hell of shot,” said Spurs center Pau Gasol, Marc’s older brother. Leonard said he was just “living in the moment” en route to equaling the highest-scoring playoff game for a Spur since George Gervin in 1980 …
April 23 06:17 PM
5-on-5: Will Pacers trade Paul George? Should they? – via espn.com
April 23 04:02 PM
Has Paul George played his last game for the Pacers? Is Myles Turner the future superstar cornerstone? Our 5-on-5 crew debates and predicts Indiana’s next moves.
Steve Kerr, not Kevin Durant, is Warriors’ biggest health concern – via mercurynews.com
April 23 02:42 AM
Steve Kerr, not Kevin Durant, is Warriors’ biggest health concern. The head coach is not expected to return this series as the Warriors work to find out what is wrong
Warriors overcome 17-point deficit to win Game 3 in Portland – via espn.com
April 23 01:56 AM
The Warriors got huge games off the bench from Andre Iguodala and JaVale McGee to comeback from a huge deficit in Portland and take a 3-0 series lead.
Joe Johnson dominates late, Clippers beat Jazz 105-98 to even series 2-2 – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 24 02:13 AM
Joe Johnson scored or assisted on 20 straight points for Utah in the fourth.
GM Vlade Divac in charge, and plugging holes in Kings front office – via sacbee.com
April 23 01:42 AM
Kings GM adds analytics expert and highly regarded personnel executive as his right-hand man. Luke Bornn and Scott Perry arrive with impressive portfolios and plenty of experience.
Celtics rookie Marcus Smart’s hard past drives his future – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
April 23 11:06 PM
LANCASTER, Texas — Marcus Smart exits the silver Ford Mustang, surveys the apartment complex, and shakes his head. In the overcast morning light, with thunderstorms stretched gray across the summer sky, he tries to remember the last time he returned to this Dallas suburb and retraced his childhood steps.
Rose draws big ovation at United Center – via espn.com
April 23 09:27 PM
Bulls fans welcomed Derrick Rose with a big ovation during a break in Sunday’s game 4 against the Celtics.
Joe Johnson takes over against Chris Paul and the Clippers while wearing CP3’s shoes – via cbssports.com
April 24 12:30 AM
The veteran forward comes up clutch in the fourth quarter, and Utah ties its first-round series at 2
April 23 10:27 PM
Despite struggles defensively and in the fourth quarter throughout their series with the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers followed LeBron James’ lead in another opening-round sweep.
