Drake will host first NBA Awards Show, announce MVP

For the first time in NBA history, the league will have an award show to announce the winner of the MVP. Drake will host the historic event.

The NBA Awards On TNT will air live June 26 from Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City. The Toronto-born rapper had originally hinted that he would host such an event in January. An NBA awards show concept was first introduced in November.

On a podcast with Kentucky Men’s Basketball head coach John Calipari, Drake said that he hopes to make the awards show “less restricted” much like he did when he hosted the ESPYs.

Hosting first-ever NBA Awards on TNT, June 26th – tune in. pic.twitter.com/oGnXALihkq — Drizzy (@Drake) April 25, 2017

Related Rank the MVPs of the last 25 years

The show will announce the winners of Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, the Sixth Man Award, Defensive Player of the Year, the Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.

Some wonder if there will be a co-MVP this year due to the ridiculously impressive play from Russell Westbrook, James Harden and others.

That would be a historic change of pace, considering nothing like that has ever happened in the history of the league. However, so too is an award show to announce the winner.

Earlier this week, Drake was announced as the world’s most popular recording artist. The extraordinarily famous rapper is also a huge basketball fan, so it makes sense that the two would want to link up on this project.