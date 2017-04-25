Rockets not first team to troll rival with all-black 'funeral' attire

Some may have noticed that James Harden and players on the Houston Rockets wore all-black before Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, this idea is not exactly an original look for the Rockets — who beat the Thunder in an elimination game on Tuesday evening.

I'm gonna say, "Yep." Rockets dressed for the funeral game. pic.twitter.com/FZUAmlEXcD — J.A. Medders (@mrmedders) April 25, 2017

According to CSN North Atlantic, Brady Beal suggested the Washington Wizards wear all-black before they played the Boston Celtics in January. Celtics star Isaiah Thomas said it was a “cute” decision because it wasn’t Game 7 of the playoffs.

During the 2013 postseason, however, the Celtics wore all-black like they were attending a funeral during Game 5 against the New York Knicks. The Celtics ended up losing the game.

The team was upset that some accused them of making fun of the Knicks. Here is what swingman Terrence Williams said at the time (via NY Daily News):

“When people wear all black and say it’s a funeral, a lot of us have people that died in our own personal lives. So that’s not really something funny, that’s not really nothing to play with. You can say you’re going to end the series in New York, but not a funeral.”

Below is a photo of Boston allegedly trolling New York before the game: