NBA playoffs: The best pictures of Monday's games

By: HoopsHype staff | April 25, 2017
Apr 24, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) scores a basket during the fourth quarter in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Air Canada Centre. The Toronto Raptors won 118-93. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls a ball as Toronto Raptors forward PJ Tucker (2) defends during the second quarter in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball in front of Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the second quarter in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) scores a basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Bucks forward Thon Maker (7) during the fourth quarter in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. The Toronto Raptors won 118-93. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) scores a basket past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) and center Jakob Poeltl (42) celebrate a basket during the fourth quarter in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Air Canada Centre. The Toronto Raptors won 118-93. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) in the fourth quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Wizards 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Wizards 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and center JaVale McGee (1) and guard Stephen Curry (30) react in the closing the seconds of a 128-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers to clinch game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Gallery, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors
Comments