Trending stories: Paul George, Blake Griffin and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Is LeBron slowing down? – via espn.com
April 24 09:47 AM
At 32 years old, LeBron James remains superhuman, able to carry the Cavs while playing an unprecedented number of minutes. But even superhumans have their limits.
Against Russ – The Ringer – via theringer.com
April 24 11:25 AM
Russell Westbrook will be named MVP. His team will also lose in the first round. His successes and his failures are not equitable.
Steve Kerr’s suffering is hard to watch, harder to live – via sports.yahoo.com
April 24 02:01 AM
Steve Kerr isn’t sure whether he’ll return to coach the Warriors in the playoffs. Some close to him see the pain on his face and wonder if he’ll walk away for good.
Spurs’ Dedmon good for Game 5 after illness – via blog.mysanantonio.com
April 24 05:17 PM
Battling illness, Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon watched the Game 4 loss from the team’s hotel in Memphis.
In pivotal Game 5, Spurs hope to find defense where they left it – via expressnews.com
April 24 05:50 PM
By the time Marc Gasol was gut-punching the Spurs with the overtime game-winner, Dedmon had found his way to the FedEx Forum, where he was expected to meet the team bus and catch a ride to the airport. Even through the nausea, Dedmon saw what the rest of the Spurs — including coach Gregg Popovich — saw in the Spurs’ pair of defensively deficient losses in Memphis. The Spurs’ defense — so stout throughout the regular season and to start the series — went missing somewhere on Beale Street …
Why returning home to play for the Lakers could come with its own risk for Paul George – via sports.yahoo.com
April 23 11:50 PM
Swept out of the playoffs by LeBron James, Paul George now has an uncertain future with the Pacers to ponder.
PODCAST: The Future of Blake Griffin and Paul George – via basketballinsiders.com
April 25 12:25 AM
Basketball Insiders Publisher Steve Kyler and NBA Writer Spencer “Spin” Davies get into the situation with Blake Griffin in LA and Paul George in Indiana as well as the situation with Steve Kerr and the Warriors and the Orlando Magic’s front office job.
Warriors sweep Portland, flaunt their explosiveness – via mercurynews.com
April 25 02:36 AM
Warriors sweep Portland, flaunt their explosiveness. Stephen Curry has 37 points as Golden State advances to the next round of the playoffs.
LeBron James’ late 3-pointer in Cavaliers’ Game 4 win shouldn’t have counted – via cleveland.com
April 24 11:38 PM
It was the final bucket they needed to complete the hard-fought sweep. Only it shouldn’t have counted.
Bulls’ point guard woes continue — will Isaiah Canaan start Game 5? – via chicagotribune.com
April 24 12:18 PM
Isaiah Canaan can be forgiven for occasionally looking like he needed an oxygen break during Sunday’s Game 4.
Free-throw discrepancy irks Wizards coach Scott Brooks going into Game 4 – via csnmidatlantic.com
April 24 06:14 PM
Three of the starting five for Washington have taken a total of eight free throws after three games.
Game 5 preview: Raptors need improved 3-point defence; Kyle… – via theathletic.com
April 24 05:12 PM
The Toronto Raptors won Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks for two primary reasons. First of all,…
Did the Cavaliers really improve on defense during Pacers sweep? – via cleveland.com
April 24 01:57 PM
The Cavaliers entered the 2017 playoffs as a bad defensive team. The state of their defense heading into the Eastern Conference semifinals next week is apparently open to interpretation. The numbers are still poor, but the team sees improvement.
