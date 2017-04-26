Isaiah Thomas changed his headband and shoes after a poor first half

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas did not have an impressive first half against the Chicago Bulls, so he made a huge halftime adjustment.

Isaiah Thomas switched both his headband and shoes at halftime. The other shoes/headband clearly did not have enough buckets. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 27, 2017

If you didn’t seem to catch it, ESPN’s Chris Forsberg noted that Thomas changed his headband and his shoes at halftime. Thomas was 1-for-5 with just 7 points and his first bucket didn’t’ come until there was less than one minute left in the second quarter.

During the first half, Thomas wore white shoes and a green headband. When he came back out for the second half, some noticed that both his shoes and his headband were black.

Forsberg notes that Thomas had a .563 winning percentage with a black headband and a .565 winning percentage with a green headband.

While it remains unclear if the look will have much impact on his play, the evidence shows that perhaps white would have better luck.