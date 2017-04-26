NBA Free Agency 2017: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Greg Monroe
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Milwaukee
11.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Great low-post game and nice touch around the rim. Has not been a hit with the Bucks.
2. Nerlens Noel
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas
8.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Defense-oriented big man with a lot of upside and some red flags.
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver
10.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg
The Nuggets gave up Jusuf Nurkic to acquire him. Hard to picture them letting him go.
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio
5.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Another great pickup by the Spurs. Quite a defensive presence for them.
5. Kelly Olynyk
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Boston
9.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Figures to be a productive reserve big men for a lot of years.
6. Aron Baynes
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit
4.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
7. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Out of nowhere, he’s putting together a great season as a bit player with the Warriors. Fits in really well there.
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Chicago
4.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Has pretty good mobility for his size. Offensive game is a work in progress.
9. Nenê
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Houston
9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Looks more fit now than in his prime years. Consistent contributor for the Rockets.
10. Andrew Bogut
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Cleveland
2.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches. Gets injured a lot.
11. Zaza Pachulia
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Adored by fans everywhere he’s played because of his effort. Despised by many opponents because of his physical approach to the game.
12. Alex Len
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
13. Roy Hibbert
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg
The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: LA Clippers
8.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg
He has cut down on the long twos to take more threes… with some success: 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
15. Willie Reed
Player Option / Center / 6-9 / Team: Miami
5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Became a solid rotation players for a pretty decent team in Miami. Will not have to do the minimum contract thing again.
16. Tiago Splitter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
17. Mike Muscala
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta
6.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Opens up the floor with very good three-point shooting. Not much of a rebounder or defender.
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Chicago
5.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Has not been able to establish himself as a key rotation player anywhere yet. He’s 25, though, so probably getting another chance.
19. Jeff Withey
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Utah
2.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Big man in the middle. Opponents improved their offensive rating 6.3 points with him on the floor, though.
20. Anderson Varejao
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg
The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
21. Larry Sanders
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
22. Joel Anthony
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
A bit player in San Antonio. May enter free agency as a three-time NBA champion.
