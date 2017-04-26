USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: Point Guards

NBA Free Agency 2017: Point Guards

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2017: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Golden State
25.3 ppg, 6.6 apg

The back-to-back MVP hits free agency in July and he’s a mortal lock to get a maximum contract. With the Warriors rolling, it’s hard to picture him leaving the Bay Area anytime soon.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2016/17 Earnings: $12,112,359
Career Earnings: $56,700,262
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: LA Clippers
18.1 ppg, 9.2 apg, 5.0 rpg

Chris Paul is on the wrong side of 30, but suitors will line up for his services regardless. You would expect him to lose a step by now. It hasn’t happened yet.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $22,868,827
Career Earnings: $160,388,983
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto
22.4 ppg, 7.0 apg, 4.8 rpg

The Raptors playmaker is having a career year… again. His backcourt combo with DeMar DeRozan is just top-notch.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $64,757,917
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: New Orleans
15.4 ppg, 7.3 apg, 3.9 rpg

Highly productive player when healthy. Durability is an obvious issue with him.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2016/17 Earnings: $11,000,000
Career Earnings: $48,558,496
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Utah
16.9 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.4 rpg

The always reliable Hill is having his best year on the offensive end. Has missed a lot of games, though.
Agent: Bill Neff
2016/17 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $45,331,400
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Indiana
15.3 ppg, 7.8 apg, 4.0 rpg

Still only 28, the dynamic Teague has many good basketball years ahead of him.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $38,863,717
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York
18.0 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg

His play was solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2016/17 Earnings: $21,323,252
Career Earnings: $116,861,524
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Chicago
7.8 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 rpg

Helped himself in Sacramento after bombing in Dallas. Will look to further revitalize his career in Chicago.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $70,282,884
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: San Antonio
9.5 ppg, 3.5 apg

The scrappy, high-energy guard is a boon for the Spurs. Making threes at a super high rate this season.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $3,200,000
Career Earnings: $10,655,958
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg

A fantastic fit in Golden State. Has a lot of flair to his game and a killer mid-range game too
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $5,782,450
Career Earnings: $41,764,378
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg

Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $14,885,520
Career Earnings: $135,749,509
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas
10.0 ppg, 3.7 apg

Turned heads with his play after getting called up by the Mavericks. One of the best rookies of the season.
Agent: Keith Kreiter
2016/17 Earnings: $307,000
Career Earnings: $307,000
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Sacramento
9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg

Had a bounce-back year on the court with the Kings. Off-the-court issues may scare teams away, though.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2016/17 Earnings: $1,315,448
Career Earnings: $43,551,243
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Chicago
6.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Scoring and assists numbers have gone down each of his seasons in the NBA. Not a good look. Poses no threat from the perimeter.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $3,183,526
Career Earnings: $10,083,526
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: CSKA Moscow (Russia)
16.3 ppg, 7.2 apg

May be the best player left in Europe. High basketball IQ and superb vision of the court. Not much in terms of athleticism or defensive effort.
Agent: Nick Lotsos
2016/17 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington
7.1 ppg, 4.9 apg

A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $5,587,318
Career Earnings: $39,172,853
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Sacramento
13.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Might be a better fit as a backup point guard on a good team than starting for a bad one.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2016/17 Earnings: $5,229,454
Career Earnings: $23,343,141
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Charlotte
6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Missed the final part of the season due to injury. Didn’t distinguish himself with his play this season. The Hornets’ offensive rating dropped 6.2 points with him on the court.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,290,105
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: New Orleans
7.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Shoot-first, pass-second guard who didn’t shoot the ball very well this year. (Except from beyond the arc).
Agent: Michael Siegel
2016/17 Earnings: $5,200,000
Career Earnings: $6,280,821
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Philadelphia
7.8 ppg, 5.1 apg

Super flashy playmaker. His jumper is not falling at a good rate.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $6,800,000
Career Earnings: $11,469,835
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Utah
7.8 ppg, 2.8 apg

Defense is his calling card. Not much of a talent on the offensive end.
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2016/17 Earnings: $2,433,334
Career Earnings: $8,814,820
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg

The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $2,700,000
Career Earnings: $18,672,851
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: LA Clippers
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

The Clippers’ net rating was -14.9 when he was on the floor, which probably had something to do with being a backup for point god Chris Paul.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $50,305,743
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta
3.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Great veteran locker room presence. On-court production has dropped noticeably.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $7,708,427
Career Earnings: $81,479,548
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: LA Lakers
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg

Helped himself with productive play late in the season when the Lakers were in full-tank mode.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $1,733,880
Career Earnings: $4,986,960
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg

Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $44,142,820
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg

He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
Agent: Mike George
2016/17 Earnings: $3,386,597
Career Earnings: $11,032,157
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Oklahoma City
3.3 ppg, 1.1 apg

Spent much of the season in China, then signed with the Thunder, where he shot the ball very poorly.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $288,131
Career Earnings: $8,610,944
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg

Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2016/17 Earnings: $4,347,826
Career Earnings: $22,838,814
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $564,868
Career Earnings: $9,479,460
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte
3.5 ppg, 1.3 apg

Has been mostly a third-string point guard in his years in the NBA. Could be hard for him to land a guaranteed deal.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $7,900,377
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg

We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $3,251,227
Career Earnings: $14,383,680
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Houston
2.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg

Has been a star player overseas. Very little burn in the NBA.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2016/17 Earnings: $940,070
Career Earnings: $2,118,604

, Free Agency

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home