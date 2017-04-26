NBA Free Agency 2017: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: LA Clippers
21.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.9 apg
|
Look for him to opt out and get a humongous deal. With the Clippers’ championship window closing, will he look for greener pastures?
|
2. Paul Millsap
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta
18.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.7 apg
|
Overachieves year after year. May not have superstar talent, but makes a very noticeable impact on both ends of the court.
|
3. Serge Ibaka
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Toronto
14.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.6 bpg
|
He’s no longer in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, but remains a high-quality power forward with ever-improving three-point prowess.
|
4. Pau Gasol
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: San Antonio
12.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg
|
Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do. His stint in San Antonio is mostly a success story so far.
|
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas
14.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
Father Time is definitely started to beat Dirk Nowitzki this season. He’s not looking to retire, though.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Atlanta
13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
Has been averaging 12ish points and 6ish rebounds for ages. A proven commodity.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Memphis
14.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg
|
Still rebounding very well and doing damage in the post after all these years.
|
8. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City
10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg
|
Has mostly come off the bench the last couple of seasons. Remains a consistent contributor – especially on the defensive end.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been quite disappointing ever since.
|
10. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston
6.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
A glue guy on the court and in the locker room. A lot of teams could use his veteran presence.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Toronto
6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
High-quality role player. The Raptors are much better offensively with him on the court.
|
12. JaMychal Green
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg
|
A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
|
Player Option / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: LA Clippers
6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Super active perimeter defender who shot a career-high 39.1 percent from three for the Clippers this year.
|
14. David Lee
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
|
15. Jonas Jerebko
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Boston
3.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, Celtics now.
|
16. David West
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
4.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
Made pretty good use of the little playing time he enjoyed with the Warriors. Only contender apply.
|
17. Alan Williams
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix
7.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg
|
Has hustled his way to a good contract. The Suns were much better defensively with him on the court.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: New Orleans
4.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
Players only 34 games after signing a minimum deal in January. Not a dream season for him.
|
19. Jared Sullinger
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Phoenix
3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Was waived after the trade deadline and no team picked him up. Doesn’t bode well for free agency.
|
20. Spencer Hawes
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-1 / Team: Milwaukee
6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
Averaged 14.8 minutes per game this season. That’s his lowest mark since his rookie year.
|
21. Thomas Robinson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
|
22. Brandon Bass
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: LA Clippers
5.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Mid-range shots are still falling at a good rate. Didn’t play much with the Clippers, but can’t complain about production when he did.
|
23. Derrick Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
|
24. Terrence Jones
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Milwaukee
10.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|
Both New Orleans and Milwaukee waived him this season. No bueno.
|
25. Kris Humphries
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
|
Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
|
26. Lavoy Allen
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg
|
A bit player for the Warriors for three years now. Another one coming?
|
28. Luis Scola
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Brooklyn
5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg
|
Got a buyout with the Nets and finished the season as a free agent. Could he be looking to return to FIBA ball?
|
29. Adreian Payne
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota
3.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Played a career-low 135 minutes this season. Not how you want to go into free agency.
|
30. Mike Scott
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix
2.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Got waived right after his trade to Phoenix. Shot a dismal 29.3 percent from the field in limited playing time with Atlanta.
|
31. Josh McRoberts
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Miami
4.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Missed much of the season due to injury, which has been kind of a pattern with him lately.
|
32. Udonis Haslem
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami
1.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Barely plays anymore, but the Heat might want to keep him around to mentor the team’s young guys.
|
33. Nick Collison
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City
1.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg
|
Played only 128 minutes with the Thunder in 2016-17. If they keep him around, it’s certainly not because of his on-court contributions.
|
34. Christian Wood
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: Charlotte
2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Hornets declined their contract option on him. He will have to take his impressive dunks elsewhere.
|
35. Steve Novak
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg
|
Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Blake Griffin, Nikola Mirotic, Paul Millsap, Serge Ibaka, Zach Randolph, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder
Comments