NBA Free Agency 2017: Shooting Guards

|
1. Dwyane Wade
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Chicago
18.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.8 apg
|
Wade has started to show his age. Has not been a great fit in Chicago. Can pick his team again this summer if he opts out.
|
2. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: LA Clippers
15.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Excellent shooter, decent defender and great locker room guy. Regressed a bit this season.
|
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Detroit
13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Many of us expected him to have a breakout season with the Pistons. Didn’t happen. There will still be a market for him.
|
4. Dion Waiters
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami
15.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.3 rpg
|
Had a breakout season in Miami as one of the main pieces of the overachieving Heat. Played way more efficient basketball than he used to.
|
5. Kyle Korver
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Cleveland
10.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
There will be a market for a shooter like him even at age 36.
|
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta
14.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
Putting together his best season yet in a contract year. Bodes well for him in free agency.
|
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City
6.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
Terrific defender. Doesn’t bring much on the offensive end. Terrible three-point shooter.
|
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
|
9. Tony Allen
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Memphis
9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Thirteen years into his NBA career, he remains a very good perimeter defender.
|
10. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento
10.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg
|
Gets buckets, but he’s not the most efficient scorer around.
|
11. Manu Ginobili
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio
7.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg
|
Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
|
12. Thabo Sefolosha
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Atlanta
7.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
The defensive ace lost his starting spot with the Hawks late in the season.
|
13. Vince Carter
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis
8.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
The most athletic 40-year-old man in basketball. Basically a three-point shooter at this point of his career.
|
14. Nick Young
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: LA Lakers
13.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg
|
The shoot-happy guard revived his career with more than decent play with the Lakers.
|
15. Ben McLemore
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Sacramento
8.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Lack of improvement is disappointing – if not surprising considering he’s spent his whole career in Sacramento.
|
16. Justin Holiday
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: New York
7.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
WIll probably be looking at his sixth NBA team. Has proved he belongs, though.
|
17. Rodney Stuckey
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
|
18. Ian Clark
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Golden State
6.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg
|
The Blazers may offer him a contract if only to prevent him from killing them every time.
|
19. Jason Terry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Milwaukee
4.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg
|
You can do a lot worse if you’re looking for a veteran to hit open threes. He shot a career-high 42.7 percent from beyond the arc with the Bucks.
|
20. Anthony Morrow
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago
5.5 ppg, 0.6 rpg
|
Has made an NBA career out of three-point shooting. He made just 30.8 percent of his attempts this year.
|
21. Jodie Meeks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Orlando
9.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Injuries have stalled the the career of this sharp-shooting guard. Only 39 games the last two seasons.
|
22. Brandon Rush
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Minnesota
4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Had the worst PER of any player with at least 1,000 minutes played this season.
|
23. Randy Foye
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
|
24. Wayne Selden
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis
5.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg
|
Started the season in the D-League and finished it playing important minutes for the Grizzlies in the playoffs. Very important exposure for him.
|
25. James Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Boston
2.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg
|
Athleticism is off the charts, we know that. Anything else?
|
26. DeAndre Liggins
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg
|
Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
|
27. Edwin Jackson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Movistar Estudiantes (Spain)
22.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
By far the best scorer in the Spanish League this season… and he’s doing it with good percentages. Has made clear he wants a shot in the NBA.
|
28. Ron Baker
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York
4.1 ppg, 2.1 apg
|
Played a lot of minutes when the Knicks gave up on the season. Has a lot to prove yet.
|
29. Dahntay Jones
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
|
30. Sasha Vujacic
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
|
Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
