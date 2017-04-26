USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: Small Forwards

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
25.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.9 apg

One of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. Will be looking to re-up with Golden State in July 2017 – perhaps after winning his first championship ring.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2016/17 Earnings: $26,540,100
Career Earnings: $135,209,018
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah
21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.5 apg

The versatile forward will become a free agent right in the middle of his prime years. Keeping him in Utah will not come cheap.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $16,073,140
Career Earnings: $57,279,893
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Denver
18.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg

A big forward with unlimited range? That’s very valuable in the NBA these days. Likely to land a massive deal.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2016/17 Earnings: $15,050,000
Career Earnings: $72,948,077
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington
13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg

His strong play has been a quite welcome event for the Wizards. Timing couldn’t be better for him money-wise.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,893,981
Career Earnings: $19,305,421
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento
18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Probably hoping he can pull a Wesley Matthews and land a big contract following a season-ending injury.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2016/17 Earnings: $13,333,333
Career Earnings: $118,552,969
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Golden State
7.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg

One of the most efficient perimeter defenders around. Still pretty athletic at his age. Performance is way better than stats show.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2016/17 Earnings: $11,131,368
Career Earnings: $121,324,259
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Toronto
6.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Underrated defender at the wing positions. A lot of teams could use him.
Agent: Andre Buck
2016/17 Earnings: $5,300,000
Career Earnings: $18,559,206
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami
12.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.6 apg

Got in good shape and had an unexpectedly good season. Will play hard at both forward spots.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $16,952,806
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington
13.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Can shoot the hell out of the ball. Three-point sniper will get paid.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $3,573,020
Career Earnings: $10,276,530
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah
7.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Doesn’t put up great numbers, yet quietly helps his team a lot. Excellent role player.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $2,100,000
Career Earnings: $4,857,336
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Minnesota
9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
Agent: Rich Paul
2016/17 Earnings: $3,046,299
Career Earnings: $8,962,299
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia
12.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg

A defensive force to reckon with. Shoots very low percentages.
Agent: Chris Patrick
2016/17 Earnings: $2,231,392
Career Earnings: $3,165,696
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando
9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg

His teams are typically better when he’s off the floor, which is kind of a head-scratcher for a player with such obvious talent.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $65,313,788
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Milwaukee
8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg

There’s been flashes of brilliance here and there, but no consistency so far.
Agent: Austin Brown
2016/17 Earnings: $2,368,327
Career Earnings: $4,417,320
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee
9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Never met a shot he didn’t like and now he’s making those with more efficiency than ever before. Made 53.3 percent of his attempts this season. Still not a fan of the three.
Agent:
2016/17 Earnings: $1,403,611
Career Earnings: $34,440,380
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Indiana
10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Consumate pro who plays with effort. Shot better than 40 percent from three for the first time in his pro career this year.
Agent: Billy Ceisler
2016/17 Earnings: $4,583,450
Career Earnings: $29,682,806
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota
11.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg

No active NBA player has played more regular season games without a playoffs appearance.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2016/17 Earnings: $3,149,524
Career Earnings: $14,201,561
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $14,321,725
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $18,679,554
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2016/17 Earnings: $6,508,351
Career Earnings: $29,274,473
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City
5.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Very long and athletic. His game still needs polish.
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $2,710,369
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami
4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Hits three-pointers with good percentages. Other than that, doesn’t bring much to the table.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,227,286
Career Earnings: $8,614,890
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston
6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg

The super athletic Williams is too good to be in the D-League. Has yet to prove he belongs in the NBA.
Agent: Stephen Pina
2016/17 Earnings: $652,165
Career Earnings: $652,165
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn
4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Looked more than decently in his late-season audition with the Nets.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $3,333,333
Career Earnings: $7,174,002
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Detroit
4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

May have a place in the league as a three-point sniper.
Agent: Lance Young
2016/17 Earnings: $2,255,644
Career Earnings: $5,857,804
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
Agent: Chris Luchey
2016/17 Earnings: $1,315,448
Career Earnings: $8,925,429
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Orlando
1.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg

Three-point shooting is his strength. Made only 31.3 percent of his attempts with Orlando.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $3,229,931
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Put up nice numbers as a late-season pickup for the Sixers.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2016/17 Earnings: $73,743
Career Earnings: $73,743
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland
2.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

The three-point sniper and locker room leader has played with LeBron every year the last decade.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $25,835,635
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
Agent: Marc Cornstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $77,053,906

