NBA Free Agency 2017: The top players

The top free agents of the 2017 class will be unrestricted, which could make that month of July both exciting and nerve-wracking for a bunch of NBA teams.

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
25.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.9 apg

One of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. Will be looking to re-up with Golden State in July 2017 – perhaps after winning his first championship ring.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2016/17 Earnings: $26,540,100
Career Earnings: $135,209,018
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Golden State
25.3 ppg, 6.6 apg

The back-to-back MVP hits free agency in July and he’s a mortal lock to get a maximum contract. With the Warriors rolling, it’s hard to picture him leaving the Bay Area anytime soon.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2016/17 Earnings: $12,112,359
Career Earnings: $56,700,262
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: LA Clippers
21.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.9 apg

Look for him to opt out and get a humongous deal. With the Clippers’ championship window closing, will he look for greener pastures?
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2016/17 Earnings: $20,093,064
Career Earnings: $96,463,407
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah
21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.5 apg

The versatile forward will become a free agent right in the middle of his prime years. Keeping him in Utah will not come cheap.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $16,073,140
Career Earnings: $57,279,893
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: LA Clippers
18.1 ppg, 9.2 apg, 5.0 rpg

Chris Paul is on the wrong side of 30, but suitors will line up for his services regardless. You would expect him to lose a step by now. It hasn’t happened yet.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $22,868,827
Career Earnings: $160,388,983
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto
22.4 ppg, 7.0 apg, 4.8 rpg

The Raptors playmaker is having a career year… again. His backcourt combo with DeMar DeRozan is just top-notch.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $64,757,917
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta
18.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.7 apg

Overachieves year after year. May not have superstar talent, but makes a very noticeable impact on both ends of the court.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2016/17 Earnings: $20,072,033
Career Earnings: $92,110,037
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: New Orleans
15.4 ppg, 7.3 apg, 3.9 rpg

Highly productive player when healthy. Durability is an obvious issue with him.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2016/17 Earnings: $11,000,000
Career Earnings: $48,558,496
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Denver
18.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg

A big forward with unlimited range? That’s very valuable in the NBA these days. Likely to land a massive deal.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2016/17 Earnings: $15,050,000
Career Earnings: $72,948,077
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Toronto
14.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.6 bpg

He’s no longer in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, but remains a high-quality power forward with ever-improving three-point prowess.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $55,165,662
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: San Antonio
12.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg

Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do. His stint in San Antonio is mostly a success story so far.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $15,500,000
Career Earnings: $178,599,916
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Chicago
18.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.8 apg

Wade has started to show his age. Has not been a great fit in Chicago. Can pick his team again this summer if he opts out.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2016/17 Earnings: $23,200,000
Career Earnings: $179,521,666
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Utah
16.9 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.4 rpg

The always reliable Hill is having his best year on the offensive end. Has missed a lot of games, though.
Agent: Bill Neff
2016/17 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $45,331,400
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington
13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg

His strong play has been a quite welcome event for the Wizards. Timing couldn’t be better for him money-wise.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,893,981
Career Earnings: $19,305,421
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Milwaukee
11.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Great low-post game and nice touch around the rim. Has not been a hit with the Bucks.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $17,145,838
Career Earnings: $52,090,028
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Indiana
15.3 ppg, 7.8 apg, 4.0 rpg

Still only 28, the dynamic Teague has many good basketball years ahead of him.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $38,863,717
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas
8.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Defense-oriented big man with a lot of upside and some red flags.
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $4,384,490
Career Earnings: $14,329,730
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: LA Clippers
15.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Excellent shooter, decent defender and great locker room guy. Regressed a bit this season.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2016/17 Earnings: $7,377,500
Career Earnings: $55,931,008
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas
14.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Father Time is definitely started to beat Dirk Nowitzki this season. He’s not looking to retire, though.
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2016/17 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $245,371,801
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Detroit
13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Many of us expected him to have a breakout season with the Pistons. Didn’t happen. There will still be a market for him.
Agent: Rich Paul
2016/17 Earnings: $3,678,319
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver
10.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg

The Nuggets gave up Jusuf Nurkic to acquire him. Hard to picture them letting him go.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $2,328,530
Career Earnings: $6,399,770
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento
18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Probably hoping he can pull a Wesley Matthews and land a big contract following a season-ending injury.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2016/17 Earnings: $13,333,333
Career Earnings: $118,552,969
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Golden State
7.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg

One of the most efficient perimeter defenders around. Still pretty athletic at his age. Performance is way better than stats show.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2016/17 Earnings: $11,131,368
Career Earnings: $121,324,259
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York
18.0 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg

His play was solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2016/17 Earnings: $21,323,252
Career Earnings: $116,861,524
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami
15.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.3 rpg

Had a breakout season in Miami as one of the main pieces of the overachieving Heat. Played way more efficient basketball than he used to.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2016/17 Earnings: $2,898,000
Career Earnings: $19,719,270
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Chicago
7.8 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 rpg

Helped himself in Sacramento after bombing in Dallas. Will look to further revitalize his career in Chicago.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $70,282,884
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Atlanta
13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg

Has been averaging 12ish points and 6ish rebounds for ages. A proven commodity.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $8,400,000
Career Earnings: $39,624,471
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Toronto
6.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Underrated defender at the wing positions. A lot of teams could use him.
Agent: Andre Buck
2016/17 Earnings: $5,300,000
Career Earnings: $18,559,206
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: San Antonio
9.5 ppg, 3.5 apg

The scrappy, high-energy guard is a boon for the Spurs. Making threes at a super high rate this season.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $3,200,000
Career Earnings: $10,655,958
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Cleveland
10.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg

There will be a market for a shooter like him even at age 36.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $5,239,437
Career Earnings: $62,147,455
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Memphis
14.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg

Still rebounding very well and doing damage in the post after all these years.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2016/17 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $175,124,765
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio
5.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Another great pickup by the Spurs. Quite a defensive presence for them.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2016/17 Earnings: $2,898,000
Career Earnings: $4,661,760
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta
14.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Putting together his best season yet in a contract year. Bodes well for him in free agency.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $2,281,605
Career Earnings: $6,033,525
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City
10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Has mostly come off the bench the last couple of seasons. Remains a consistent contributor – especially on the defensive end.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $8,950,000
Career Earnings: $38,508,971
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been quite disappointing ever since.
Agent: Igor Crespo
2016/17 Earnings: $5,782,450
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg

A fantastic fit in Golden State. Has a lot of flair to his game and a killer mid-range game too
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $5,782,450
Career Earnings: $41,764,378
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Boston
9.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Figures to be a productive reserve big men for a lot of years.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2016/17 Earnings: $3,094,013
Career Earnings: $9,321,294
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit
4.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2016/17 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,267,042
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami
12.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.6 apg

Got in good shape and had an unexpectedly good season. Will play hard at both forward spots.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $16,952,806
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington
13.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Can shoot the hell out of the ball. Three-point sniper will get paid.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $3,573,020
Career Earnings: $10,276,530
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City
6.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Terrific defender. Doesn’t bring much on the offensive end. Terrible three-point shooter.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $2,183,072
Career Earnings: $5,665,592
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Utah
7.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Doesn’t put up great numbers, yet quietly helps his team a lot. Excellent role player.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $2,100,000
Career Earnings: $4,857,336
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston
6.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg

A glue guy on the court and in the locker room. A lot of teams could use his veteran presence.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2016/17 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $66,062,970
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Minnesota
9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
Agent: Rich Paul
2016/17 Earnings: $3,046,299
Career Earnings: $8,962,299
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
Agent: Andy Shiffman
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,399,729
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Memphis
9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Thirteen years into his NBA career, he remains a very good perimeter defender.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $39,227,037
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento
10.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg

Gets buckets, but he’s not the most efficient scorer around.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2016/17 Earnings: $10,203,755
Career Earnings: $60,875,465
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg

Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $14,885,520
Career Earnings: $135,749,509
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio
7.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
Agent: Herb Rudoy
2016/17 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $125,039,615
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Out of nowhere, he’s putting together a great season as a bit player with the Warriors. Fits in really well there.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2016/17 Earnings: $1,403,611
Career Earnings: $53,626,895
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas
10.0 ppg, 3.7 apg

Turned heads with his play after getting called up by the Mavericks. One of the best rookies of the season.
Agent: Keith Kreiter
2016/17 Earnings: $307,000
Career Earnings: $307,000
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Toronto
6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg

High-quality role player. The Raptors are much better offensively with him on the court.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2016/17 Earnings: $6,050,000
Career Earnings: $27,135,303
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg

A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
Agent: Mike Hodges
2016/17 Earnings: $2,160,862
Career Earnings: $1,885,176
Player Option / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: LA Clippers
6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Super active perimeter defender who shot a career-high 39.1 percent from three for the Clippers this year.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2016/17 Earnings: $2,203,000
Career Earnings: $24,587,925
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia
12.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg

A defensive force to reckon with. Shoots very low percentages.
Agent: Chris Patrick
2016/17 Earnings: $2,231,392
Career Earnings: $3,165,696
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Sacramento
9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg

Had a bounce-back year on the court with the Kings. Off-the-court issues may scare teams away, though.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2016/17 Earnings: $1,315,448
Career Earnings: $43,551,243
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Atlanta
7.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg

The defensive ace lost his starting spot with the Hawks late in the season.
Agent: Guy Zucker
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $34,375,228
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Chicago
4.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Has pretty good mobility for his size. Offensive game is a work in progress.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,399,726
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Chicago
6.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Scoring and assists numbers have gone down each of his seasons in the NBA. Not a good look. Poses no threat from the perimeter.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $3,183,526
Career Earnings: $10,083,526
60. Nenê
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Houston
9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Looks more fit now than in his prime years. Consistent contributor for the Rockets.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $2,898,000
Career Earnings: $125,646,529
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $94,757,596
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Cleveland
2.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches. Gets injured a lot.
Agent: David Bauman
2016/17 Earnings: $11,410,378
Career Earnings: $116,675,661
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: CSKA Moscow (Russia)
16.3 ppg, 7.2 apg

May be the best player left in Europe. High basketball IQ and superb vision of the court. Not much in terms of athleticism or defensive effort.
Agent: Nick Lotsos
2016/17 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington
7.1 ppg, 4.9 apg

A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $5,587,318
Career Earnings: $39,172,853
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis
8.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg

The most athletic 40-year-old man in basketball. Basically a three-point shooter at this point of his career.
Agent: Kurt Schoeppler
2016/17 Earnings: $4,264,057
Career Earnings: $173,927,444
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Boston
3.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, Celtics now.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,219,783
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg

Adored by fans everywhere he’s played because of his effort. Despised by many opponents because of his physical approach to the game.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $2,898,000
Career Earnings: $54,484,977
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando
9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg

His teams are typically better when he’s off the floor, which is kind of a head-scratcher for a player with such obvious talent.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $65,313,788
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
4.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Made pretty good use of the little playing time he enjoyed with the Warriors. Only contender apply.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $90,719,077
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Sacramento
13.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Might be a better fit as a backup point guard on a good team than starting for a bad one.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2016/17 Earnings: $5,229,454
Career Earnings: $23,343,141
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Milwaukee
8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg

There’s been flashes of brilliance here and there, but no consistency so far.
Agent: Austin Brown
2016/17 Earnings: $2,368,327
Career Earnings: $4,417,320
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2016/17 Earnings: $4,823,621
Career Earnings: $15,773,381
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Charlotte
6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Missed the final part of the season due to injury. Didn’t distinguish himself with his play this season. The Hornets’ offensive rating dropped 6.2 points with him on the court.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,290,105
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee
9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Never met a shot he didn’t like and now he’s making those with more efficiency than ever before. Made 53.3 percent of his attempts this season. Still not a fan of the three.
Agent:
2016/17 Earnings: $1,403,611
Career Earnings: $34,440,380
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Indiana
10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Consumate pro who plays with effort. Shot better than 40 percent from three for the first time in his pro career this year.
Agent: Billy Ceisler
2016/17 Earnings: $4,583,450
Career Earnings: $29,682,806
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: New Orleans
7.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Shoot-first, pass-second guard who didn’t shoot the ball very well this year. (Except from beyond the arc).
Agent: Michael Siegel
2016/17 Earnings: $5,200,000
Career Earnings: $6,280,821
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota
11.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg

No active NBA player has played more regular season games without a playoffs appearance.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2016/17 Earnings: $3,149,524
Career Earnings: $14,201,561
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: LA Lakers
13.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg

The shoot-happy guard revived his career with more than decent play with the Lakers.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $5,443,918
Career Earnings: $33,499,809
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg

The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $70,684,162
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix
7.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Has hustled his way to a good contract.  The Suns were much better defensively with him on the court.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $988,921
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: New Orleans
4.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Players only 34 games after signing a minimum deal in January. Not a dream season for him.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2016/17 Earnings: $3,886,487
Career Earnings: $7,255,856
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Sacramento
8.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Lack of improvement is disappointing – if not surprising considering he’s spent his whole career in Sacramento.
Agent: Rich Paul
2016/17 Earnings: $4,008,882
Career Earnings: $13,087,722
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: LA Clippers
8.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg

He has cut down on the long twos to take more threes… with some success: 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $1,403,611
Career Earnings: $24,272,206
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: New York
7.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

WIll probably be looking at his sixth NBA team. Has proved he belongs, though.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,478
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
Agent: Paolo Zamorano
2016/17 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $48,057,071
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Philadelphia
7.8 ppg, 5.1 apg

Super flashy playmaker. His jumper is not falling at a good rate.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $6,800,000
Career Earnings: $11,469,835
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $14,321,725
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $18,679,554
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Phoenix
3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Was waived after the trade deadline and no team picked him up. Doesn’t bode well for free agency.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,628,000
Career Earnings: $11,994,420
Player Option / Center / 6-9 / Team: Miami
5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Became a solid rotation players for a pretty decent team in Miami. Will not have to do the minimum contract thing again.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,821,912
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2016/17 Earnings: $6,508,351
Career Earnings: $29,274,473
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Utah
7.8 ppg, 2.8 apg

Defense is his calling card. Not much of a talent on the offensive end.
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2016/17 Earnings: $2,433,334
Career Earnings: $8,814,820
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-1 / Team: Milwaukee
6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Averaged 14.8 minutes per game this season. That’s his lowest mark since his rookie year.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2016/17 Earnings: $5,782,450
Career Earnings: $45,198,679
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Golden State
6.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg

The Blazers may offer him a contract if only to prevent him from killing them every time.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $8,250,000
Career Earnings: $47,016,000
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
Agent: Brian Elfus
2016/17 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $12,611,701
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City
5.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Very long and athletic. His game still needs polish.
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $2,710,369
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Milwaukee
4.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg

You can do a lot worse if you’re looking for a veteran to hit open threes. He shot a career-high 42.7 percent from beyond the arc with the Bucks.
Agent: Byron Irvin
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $106,782,266
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg

The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $2,700,000
Career Earnings: $18,672,851
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: LA Clippers
5.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Mid-range shots are still falling at a good rate. Didn’t play much with the Clippers, but can’t complain about production when he did.
Agent: Tony Dutt
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $38,811,509
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2016/17 Earnings: $5,020,145
Career Earnings: $30,819,069
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago
5.5 ppg, 0.6 rpg

Has made an NBA career out of three-point shooting. He made just 30.8 percent of his attempts this year.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2016/17 Earnings: $3,488,000
Career Earnings: $24,237,958
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta
6.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Opens up the floor with very good three-point shooting. Not much of a rebounder or defender.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami
4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Hits three-pointers with good percentages. Other than that, doesn’t bring much to the table.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,227,286
Career Earnings: $8,614,890
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Milwaukee
10.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Both New Orleans and Milwaukee waived him this season. No bueno.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2016/17 Earnings: $1,207,194
Career Earnings: $8,352,244
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston
6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg

The super athletic Williams is too good to be in the D-League. Has yet to prove he belongs in the NBA.
Agent: Stephen Pina
2016/17 Earnings: $652,165
Career Earnings: $652,165
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: LA Clippers
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

The Clippers’ net rating was -14.9 when he was on the floor, which probably had something to do with being a backup for point god Chris Paul.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $50,305,743
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Orlando
9.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Injuries have stalled the the career of this sharp-shooting guard. Only 39 games the last two seasons.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2016/17 Earnings: $6,540,000
Career Earnings: $24,126,584
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn
4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Looked more than decently in his late-season audition with the Nets.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $3,333,333
Career Earnings: $7,174,002
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta
3.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Great veteran locker room presence. On-court production has dropped noticeably.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $7,708,427
Career Earnings: $81,479,548
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $8,630,000
Career Earnings: $66,818,258
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: LA Lakers
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg

Helped himself with productive play late in the season when the Lakers were in full-tank mode.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $1,733,880
Career Earnings: $4,986,960
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Chicago
5.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Has not been able to establish himself as a key rotation player anywhere yet. He’s 25, though, so probably getting another chance.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $1,709,719
Career Earnings: $5,209,719
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $14,681,767
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg

Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $44,142,820
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State
2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg

A bit player for the Warriors for three years now. Another one coming?
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $1,992,612
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg

He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
Agent: Mike George
2016/17 Earnings: $3,386,597
Career Earnings: $11,032,157
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Brooklyn
5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Got a buyout with the Nets and finished the season as a free agent. Could he be looking to return to FIBA ball?
Agent: George Bass
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $65,252,186
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Minnesota
4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Had the worst PER of any player with at least 1,000 minutes played this season.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $22,675,676
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota
3.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Played a career-low 135 minutes this season. Not how you want to go into free agency.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $2,022,240
Career Earnings: $5,816,400
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $34,376,401
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix
2.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Got waived right after his trade to Phoenix. Shot a dismal 29.3 percent from the field in limited playing time with Atlanta.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2016/17 Earnings: $3,333,333
Career Earnings: $11,262,475
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Oklahoma City
3.3 ppg, 1.1 apg

Spent much of the season in China, then signed with the Thunder, where he shot the ball very poorly.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $288,131
Career Earnings: $8,610,944
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Miami
4.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Missed much of the season due to injury, which has been kind of a pattern with him lately.
Agent: Mike Conley
2016/17 Earnings: $5,782,450
Career Earnings: $28,267,472
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis
5.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Started the season in the D-League and finished it playing important minutes for the Grizzlies in the playoffs. Very important exposure for him.
Agent: Neal Rosenshein
2016/17 Earnings: $115,087
Career Earnings: $115,087
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg

Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2016/17 Earnings: $4,347,826
Career Earnings: $22,838,814
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Boston
2.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Athleticism is off the charts, we know that. Anything else?
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $1,825,200
Career Earnings: $5,249,520
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Utah
2.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Big man in the middle. Opponents improved their offensive rating 6.3 points with him on the floor, though.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $564,868
Career Earnings: $9,479,460
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Detroit
4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

May have a place in the league as a three-point sniper.
Agent: Lance Young
2016/17 Earnings: $2,255,644
Career Earnings: $5,857,804
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
Agent: Chris Luchey
2016/17 Earnings: $1,315,448
Career Earnings: $8,925,429
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg

The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2016/17 Earnings: $10,851,659
Career Earnings: $83,080,627
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami
1.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Barely plays anymore, but the Heat might want to keep him around to mentor the team’s young guys.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $56,503,917
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,695
Career Earnings: $2,251,494
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Movistar Estudiantes (Spain)
22.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg

By far the best scorer in the Spanish League this season… and he’s doing it with good percentages. Has made clear he wants a shot in the NBA.
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
2016/17 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte
3.5 ppg, 1.3 apg

Has been mostly a third-string point guard in his years in the NBA. Could be hard for him to land a guaranteed deal.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $7,900,377
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $5,207,722
Career Earnings: $21,712,277
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City
1.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Played only 128 minutes with the Thunder in 2016-17. If they keep him around, it’s certainly not because of his on-court contributions.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $3,750,000
Career Earnings: $57,993,990
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: Charlotte
2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Hornets declined their contract option on him. He will have to take his impressive dunks elsewhere.
Agent: Matt Ranker
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,180,425
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Orlando
1.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg

Three-point shooting is his strength. Made only 31.3 percent of his attempts with Orlando.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $3,229,931
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg

A bit player in San Antonio. May enter free agency as a three-time NBA champion.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $663,810
Career Earnings: $23,377,987
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York
4.1 ppg, 2.1 apg

Played a lot of minutes when the Knicks gave up on the season. Has a lot to prove yet.
Agent: Mitch Nathan
2016/17 Earnings: $543,471
Career Earnings: $543,471
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $17,998,976
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Put up nice numbers as a late-season pickup for the Sixers.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2016/17 Earnings: $73,743
Career Earnings: $73,743
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg

We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $3,251,227
Career Earnings: $14,383,680
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland
2.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

The three-point sniper and locker room leader has played with LeBron every year the last decade.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $25,835,635
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $21,636,397
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Houston
2.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg

Has been a star player overseas. Very little burn in the NBA.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2016/17 Earnings: $940,070
Career Earnings: $2,118,604
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
Agent: Herb Rudoy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $22,254,895
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
Agent: Marc Cornstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $77,053,906

