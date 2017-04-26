WATCH: Highlights from Russell Westbrook's history 2016-17 season

Russell Westbrook’s season came to an end with a 105-99 loss to the Houston Rockets, giving the Rockets a 4-1 series victory. None of that will diminish Westbrook’s accomplishments this season.

With the departure of Kevin Durant, Westbrook was on a mission all season. While some will argue the one-man show in Oklahoma City won’t work — and certainly, their quick departure from the playoffs speaks to that — it won’t diminish one of the more memorable seasons in recent memory.

Take a look back and think what the Thunder might become with another offseason to find more supporting characters.