Kevin Durant wants his local 49ers to draft this ex-basketball star

While Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is not necessarily a San Francisco 49ers fan, he has the best interest of the team in mind.

Durant was asked who he would like the Niners to select with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft tomorrow.

Kevin Durant watches more college football than I do. Asked him who he'd take with 49ers' #2 pick: He said Ohio State safety Malik Hooker. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) April 26, 2017

Durant prefers San Francisco welcome Ohio State safety Malik Hooker, who was a two-sport athlete while in high school.

Here is what one writer said about the talented prospect (via Pittsburh Post-Gazette):

“Hooker played football and basketball. He was The Human Highlight Film of the WPIAL. Heck, he appeared on ESPN for SportsCenter’s top 10 plays twice with dunks. It didn’t matter the sport. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Hooker was often on a different level with a rare blend of traits.”

Max Preps indicates that Hooker averaged 19.3 points per game with 8.0 rebounds as a junior at New Castle High School. Hooker still hooped with the Ohio State Men’s Basketball team while in college.

Hooker has said that football “wasn’t as fun” as basketball and has called the sport his first love. His mother explained that he was “12 out of 10” while on the hardwood.

Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams, who is also a projected top-five pick in the NFL draft, was also a high school basketball player.