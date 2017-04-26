Trending stories: Pat Riley, Allen Iverson, Neil Olshey and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Pat Riley wants to leave the NBA. Here’s why he can’t. – via espn.com
April 25 09:31 AM
This was the NBA legend’s most difficult season in 50 years. So why, after nine championships, doesn’t he just walk away? If only it were that easy.
Westbrook’s season must-see every night – ESPN Video – via espn.com
April 25 11:40 PM
With Russell Westbrook’s season coming to an end, relive his epic 2016-17 season with moments and stats for the history books.
Olshey: Festus Ezeli won’t return to Trail Blazers next season – via csnnw.com
April 25 07:33 PM
Olshey calls the center too big of risk to bring back next season after a knee injury caused him to miss all of this season.
April 25 09:42 AM
Zach Lowe breaks down and looks ahead for the three series in action on Tuesday: Spurs-Grizzlies, Clippers-Jazz and Rockets-Thunder.
NBA: Missed call on LeBron’s late 3 in Game 4 – via espn.com
April 25 09:20 AM
According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, LeBron James made a traveling violation before hitting a 3-pointer that sealed the Cavaliers’ victory over the Pacers on Sunday.
With series tied, Spurs facing moment of truth – via expressnews.com
April 25 09:32 AM
Two summers ago, the Spurs claimed the biggest free-agent prize on the market and locked up the long-term services of the league’s most valuable android. […] it was. For all of the historical postseason fortitude accumulated in the Spurs’ locker room, the memories are fading. To borrow the terminology used by Memphis coach David Fizdale and then co-opted by the Spurs’ Patty Mills, the Grizzlies just “punked” the higher-seeded team in back-to-back games …
Atlanta Hawks’ Youth Movement Is Ahead Of Schedule – via basketballinsiders.com
April 24 05:15 PM
The Atlanta Hawks are already seeing early dividends on a hybrid youth movement, writes Buddy Grizzard.
Clippers Notes: Austin Rivers hopes to provide energy in return – via ocregister.com
April 26 12:17 AM
LOS ANGELES — Clippers guard Austin Rivers looked anxious as he laced up his shoes Tuesday night. He was about to warm up for Game 5 against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center, and he acknowledg…
April 26 02:38 AM
While this series was in part about two MVP candidates, it also created another great rivalry between Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook.
Thunder season ends in the same way it played out – via normantranscript.com
April 26 01:54 AM
HOUSTON — Oklahoma City let go in expected fashion: Without Russell Westbrook.
Allen Iverson Answers Everything: 2017 MVP, Rest as BS…and Breaking Ankles – via bleacherreport.com
April 25 01:33 PM
Iverson joined B/R Mag for an exclusive discussion on his MVP choice in a crowded field, the state of today’s NBA and his reaction to Tim Hardaway’s allegation that the crossover is his move.
Sources: Rondo trying comeback for Game 5 – via espn.com
April 25 11:47 PM
Chicago point guard Rajon Rondo held a night workout to see if he is healthy enough to come back for Game 5 against Boston, according to league sources.
Neil Olshey says Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum won’t be traded – via csnnw.com
April 25 09:34 PM
‘I could give you the trite anwer that nobody is untradeable, but clearly they are,” Olshey says of his standout backcourt.
