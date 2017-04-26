USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Pat Riley, Allen Iverson, Neil Olshey and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 25 09:31 AM
This was the NBA legend’s most difficult season in 50 years. So why, after nine championships, doesn’t he just walk away? If only it were that easy.

April 25 11:40 PM
With Russell Westbrook’s season coming to an end, relive his epic 2016-17 season with moments and stats for the history books.

April 25 07:33 PM
Olshey calls the center too big of risk to bring back next season after a knee injury caused him to miss all of this season.

April 25 09:42 AM
Zach Lowe breaks down and looks ahead for the three series in action on Tuesday: Spurs-Grizzlies, Clippers-Jazz and Rockets-Thunder.

April 25 09:20 AM
According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, LeBron James made a traveling violation before hitting a 3-pointer that sealed the Cavaliers’ victory over the Pacers on Sunday.

April 25 09:32 AM
Two summers ago, the Spurs claimed the biggest free-agent prize on the market and locked up the long-term services of the league’s most valuable android. […] it was. For all of the historical postseason fortitude accumulated in the Spurs’ locker room, the memories are fading. To borrow the terminology used by Memphis coach David Fizdale and then co-opted by the Spurs’ Patty Mills, the Grizzlies just “punked” the higher-seeded team in back-to-back games …

April 24 05:15 PM
The Atlanta Hawks are already seeing early dividends on a hybrid youth movement, writes Buddy Grizzard.

April 26 12:17 AM
LOS ANGELES — Clippers guard Austin Rivers looked anxious as he laced up his shoes Tuesday night. He was about to warm up for Game 5 against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center, and he acknowledg…

April 26 02:38 AM
While this series was in part about two MVP candidates, it also created another great rivalry between Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook.

April 26 01:54 AM
HOUSTON — Oklahoma City let go in expected fashion: Without Russell Westbrook.

April 25 01:33 PM
Iverson joined B/R Mag for an exclusive discussion on his MVP choice in a crowded field, the state of today’s NBA and his reaction to Tim Hardaway’s allegation that the crossover is his move.

April 25 11:47 PM
Chicago point guard Rajon Rondo held a night workout to see if he is healthy enough to come back for Game 5 against Boston, according to league sources.

April 25 09:34 PM
‘I could give you the trite anwer that nobody is untradeable, but clearly they are,” Olshey says of his standout backcourt.

