Hawks-Wizards playoff game looked pretty empty around tipoff

The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards tipped off at 6PM today for Game 5 of Round 1 in the Eastern Conference. But it looked empty.

Fans have noticed how few folks were in attendance. Obviously, it’s an early tipoff and many will stride in as the game progresses. Washington, D.C. is a major metropolis and for those who have to commute a far distance to the venue will have trouble getting there.

However, it’s certainly a good takeaway to note when scheduling future postseason games moving forward. Perhaps a little bit later would be more productive for all parties involved.

Hawks/Wizards has tipped to the delight of the three dozen hardcore fans in attendance. — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) April 26, 2017

Hawks fans trying to clown Wizards fans right now. DC at 6pm is a nightmare, no surprise the crowd will be late tonight — Bailey Rogers (@bjrogi) April 26, 2017

Did they sell even half the arena for this Wizards VS Hawks game?!?! — Sam McKinley (@SamMcKinley1) April 26, 2017