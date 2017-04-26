John Wall wore a camouflage cape after the Wizards playoffs victory

One way to spice things up after a big win is a fashion statement in a press conference. Washington Wizards star John Wall did exactly that.

He took the podium wearing a shirt that seemed to have a built-in cape. That is a new level of awesome — or remarkably strange, depending on your take.

Wizards' John Wall takes the podium in a cape pic.twitter.com/a8uJSxvMeg — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 27, 2017

In addition to his exciting postgame appearance, Wall was also thrilling on the court against the Hawks. He had lightning-fast breakaways as well as thunderous dunks. had 20 points with 14 assists on Wednesday night.

But for many, the highlight that will be remembered most was his loud attire when he spoke to reporters.

Wall also wore the cape before the game while he was holding what looked to be a matching bag. The design also seems like a Bathing Ape product. He seems to have an affinity for apparel made by that brand.