Wizards vs. Hawks: Washington might be willing to pay for 3-pointers

As a team, the Washington Wizards shot .372 from 3-point range during the regular season. It went downhill after that.

In splitting the first four games of their first-round playoff series with the Hawks, the Wizards have shot just 29.7 percent from downtown, the second-worst total among playoff teams entering a critical Game 5 in Washington Wednesday.

The biggest reason for that is due to the streaky shooting of Bradley Beal.

He shot .407 from 3-point range in the regular season but is shooting .268 in the postseason, including a 5-for-20 clip in the Wizards’ consecutive losses that nullified a 2-0 series advantage. His 0-for-6 clip in Game 3 didn’t help much, either.

.@RealDealBeal23 is feeling it in Game 4 🔥 He's up to a game-high 27 points as the @WashWizards & Hawks head to 4Q tied at 77. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/TCCwDo7TVB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2017

That isn’t to underscore Beal’s outstanding performance in Game 4. He rebounded to hit five 3s and had 32 points in 39 minutes of action. Washington’s ability to get Beal going early and avoid the kind of performance he had in Game 3 will be critical. If the Wizards want to keep their home court advantage, however, the rest of the Wizards, along with Beal, are going to have to knock down more outside shots.