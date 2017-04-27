3 stars from Wednesday night's playoff action

The Celtics took their third straight win over the Bulls, grabbing a 3-2 series advantage in the process. Washington, conversely, busted out of a two-game slide with the Hawks, taking their own 3-2 series lead with a big win in D.C.

Here are the three brightest stars from Wednesday night’s games.

Al Horford, Celtics

Horford had 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, nine assists and seven rebounds in Boston’s scrappy 108-97 win. He was at his best late in the game, scoring nine points in the game’s final six minutes. He also grabbed two rebounds and dished an assist in that stretch, as the Celtics used a 10-0 run to put the Bulls away.