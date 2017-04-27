Bulls' Fred Hoiberg walks out of presser following question about Isaiah Thomas

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg made his feelings known about Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas’s dribbling style following a Game 4 loss. Hoiberg tactfully expressed some frustration over what he perceives to be Thomas carrying frequently.

“Isaiah Thomas is a hell of a player,” Hoiberg said following Game 4. “An unbelievable competitor. He’s a warrior [with] everything he’s going through right now. He had a hell of a game tonight. But when you’re allowed to discontinue your dribble on every possession, he is impossible to guard. He is impossible to guard when you’re able to put your hand underneath the ball and take two or three steps and put it back down. It’s impossible to guard him in those situations.”

When asked whether he saw Thomas carrying again in Game 5, Hoiberg was much more succinct:

With Bulls on brink, Fred Hoiberg discontinues press conference when pressed on Isaiah Thomas carrying comments https://t.co/62AHromxzK pic.twitter.com/99FKhtZUfk — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 27, 2017

Thomas had 24 points (6-17 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes in the victory, the Celtics’ third straight in the series, pushing the Bulls to the brink of elimination.

Thomas had 33 points in Boston’s Game 4 win, and while the Bulls were able to slow him down for much of the first half Wednesday, it’s clear at least one part of Hoiberg’s comments ring true; it seems he’s impossible for the Bulls to guard.