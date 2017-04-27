DeMarcus Cousins was wearing Houston Rockets gear while in Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans. So why was he in public wearing Houston Rockets shorts?

It’s too early to call the Boogie experiment a failure for the New Orleans Pelicans. But the big man could have an interest in a new team if his fashion choice is any indication.

Cousins would make a bit more sense playing with a scorer like James Harden rather than another big man like Anthony Davis. Cousins was linked to Houston amidst trade rumors earlier this season.

This is what Rockets GM Daryl Morey said about such a move (via ESPN):

“Teams that win it all generally have two top-10 players. We have one. We will always look for more.”

It’s worth noting that Cousins still has another year on his contract with New Orleans.

Some may recall that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick came under fire in 2014 for wearing a Miami Dolphins hat, and Cousins has found himself in a similar situation.

It’s not exactly like he was rocking a custom Rockets jersey with “Cousins” on the back. But it’s still interesting to see Cousins rocking some Rockets gear shortly after they defeated the Thunder in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.