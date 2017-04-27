'We Believe' Warriors invited to Oracle Arena for Round 2 of playoffs

Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson, Jason Richardson and Al Harrington have been invited to a Golden State Warriors 10-year reunion.

The decision is a weird karmic choice, however, considering the 2006-07 Warriors were eliminated in the second round. The new Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, are infinitely more likely to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Jackson seemed particularly thrilled about getting reunited with his former teammates (via Mercury News):

“I couldn’t reply quick enough. I can’t wait to be there, to be in that playoff atmosphere. It was some special time. I think the Bay is still rockin’ from when we played there, and for them to honor us 10 years later … it’s exciting. It’s going to be good to have all the guys back together in that arena.”

While Jackson is the only player to publicly acknowledge the honor, it would not be surprising to see the other players mentioned above join him at Oracle.

Matt Barnes, who currently plays for the Warriors, was also on the team ten years ago.