Texans' J.J. Watt offers to chip in on Les Alexander's fine

Rockets had no comment on the fine, but that didn't stop Watt from weighing in

Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt isn’t thinking only of himself this offseason.

When Rockets’ owner Les Alexander got slapped with a $100,000 fine for “confronting a referee during live action,” Watt was quick to offer up his financial assistance.

In response to Hoops Hype’s Alex Kennedy’s tweet regarding the issuance of the fine, Watt showed some love for the hometown team.

NBA fines Rockets owner Les Alexander $100,000. pic.twitter.com/hXeYtyuwF5 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 26, 2017

Les, I know you got it, but if you need us to chip in, we got you fam. #RunAsOne https://t.co/uyHhLVrYJk — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 27, 2017

You can watch the incident here. The Rockets were asked to comment on the incident but the team declined those offers.

A request was made for a pool reporter on the Bill Kennedy/Les Alexander incident, but the NBA turned down the request. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 26, 2017

The Rocket defeated the Thunder 4-1 in their first-round playoff series, winning Game 5 105-99.