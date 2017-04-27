DunkWire

Texans' J.J. Watt offers to chip in on Les Alexander's fine

Texans' J.J. Watt offers to chip in on Les Alexander's fine

DunkWire

Texans' J.J. Watt offers to chip in on Les Alexander's fine

Rockets had no comment on the fine, but that didn't stop Watt from weighing in

Rockets had no comment on the fine, but that didn't stop Watt from weighing in

Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt isn’t thinking only of himself this offseason.

When Rockets’ owner Les Alexander got slapped with a $100,000 fine for “confronting a referee during live action,” Watt was quick to offer up his financial assistance.

In response to Hoops Hype’s Alex Kennedy’s tweet regarding the issuance of the fine, Watt showed some love for the hometown team.

You can watch the incident here. The Rockets were asked to comment on the incident but the team declined those offers.

The Rocket defeated the Thunder 4-1 in their first-round playoff series, winning Game 5 105-99.

, , , , , DunkWire

, , , , , , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More DunkWire
Home