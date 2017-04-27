CJ McCollum wants the Blazers to add Paul George from the Pacers

After a Round 1 playoff elimination, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum wants his team to pursue Indiana Pacers star Paul George.

Earlier today, McCollum tweeted that he was bored at the airport and would do a question and answer session with his Twitter followers. One asked who he would like his team to acquire in the upcoming NBA offseason.

In the exit interview with Portland general manager Neil Olshey, he said that both Damian Lillard and McCollum are untradable.

Otherwise, however, the Blazers don’t have much to offer for George except for future first round picks and Jusuf Nurkic.

If George elapses his contract with the Pacers and then decides to sign with Portland via free agency after next season, however, he would be a fantastic addition for the Trail Blazers.