Trending stories: ESPN, David Stern, Russell Westbrook and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Finger: For Spurs, new approach yields familiar results – via expressnews.com
April 26 02:49 AM
Not the Spurs beating the Grizzlies, which they did to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series Tuesday, but like this? Weren’t these the teams that were supposed to beat each other into a bloody pulp for a week and a half, and maybe every now and then allow each other to throw the ball through the rim? After spending the first four games of the series lofting up more than a dozen errant jumpers, he found himself by attacking the rim …
Shares
David Stern: ‘Shame on the Brooklyn Nets’ – via netsdaily.com
April 26 04:20 PM
Former NBA commissioner David Stern didn’t hold back in ripping the Nets for resting starters in the final game of the season.
Shares
The Familiar Lousiness of the ESPN Layoffs – The Ringer – via theringer.com
April 26 01:58 PM
Major on-air and writing talent was let go at the Worldwide Leader on Wednesday. But it’s not a liberal conspiracy, just business as usual.
Shares
Warriors coach Mike Brown gives classy shoutout to laid-off ESPN reporter Ethan Strauss – via ftw.usatoday.com
April 26 04:05 PM
The Warriors’ interim coach showed total class.
Shares
Russell Westbrook’s top 11 postgame interview moments – via theundefeated.com
April 25 08:17 PM
This post contains explicit language. Russell Westbrook ain’t new to this — he’s true to this. He’s long been as entertaining in postgame interviews as he is on the court. So his rant after Game 4 …
Shares
Summer agenda: Hornets, Pelicans must improve by making tweaks – via sports.yahoo.com
April 26 03:23 PM
Both teams are up against the cap and can’t afford to make splashy moves this offseason.
Shares
Asked and answered: Spurs get Leonard help in Game 5 victory – via expressnews.com
April 26 02:46 AM
With Patty Mills and the venerable Manu Ginobili piloting a deep bench effort, the Spurs gained control against Memphis
Shares
April 25 11:18 PM
Against the odds, Russell Westbrook & Co. took the Thunder on a historic thrill ride that gives hope to the future of the franchise. After their playoff exit, a crucial offseason begins.
Shares
Morning tip: Adjustments for Wizards that worked best in Game 5 – via csnmidatlantic.com
April 27 07:10 AM
The 103-99 win to give the Wizards a 3-2 series lead over the Hawks came because of changes by Scott Brooks.
Shares
The Ghost of the GOAT: Why There Isn’t a ‘Next Michael Jordan’ Anymore – via bleacherreport.com
April 26 05:30 PM
To follow in the footsteps of MJ was the ultimate aspiration and a lingering curse. B/R Mag’s Howard Beck talks to the heirs apparent about the blessings of what’s next
Shares
Russell Westbrook, the best character of this NBA season, got killed off way too soon – via theundefeated.com
April 26 01:38 PM
HOUSTON — A takeout box of chicken wings sat on Russell Westbrook’s lap for a few minutes late Tuesday night, until Steven Adams finally asked where his teammate had procured the tasty morsels. “Yo…
Shares
Iso Joe Johnson Isn’t a Joke Anymore; He’s the Playoffs’ Perfect Weapon – via bleacherreport.com
April 27 12:17 AM
LOS ANGELES — It was a matter of pride and principle. Little practical purpose was being served by how hard Chris Paul and Joe Johnson were pushing and leaning on each other Tuesday night…
Shares
Kobe Bryant: I’m the proof that Phil and Carmelo have hope – via nypost.com
April 26 09:09 PM
Phil Jackson attended the premiere Sunday of the animated movie Kobe Bryant made from his poem “Dear Basketball’’ at the Tribeca Film Festival. Considering the wars Bryant and the Knicks president …
Comments