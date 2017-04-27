Trending stories: ESPN, David Stern, Russell Westbrook and more

Finger: For Spurs, new approach yields familiar results – via expressnews.com April 26 02:49 AM Not the Spurs beating the Grizzlies, which they did to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series Tuesday, but like this? Weren’t these the teams that were supposed to beat each other into a bloody pulp for a week and a half, and maybe every now and then allow each other to throw the ball through the rim? After spending the first four games of the series lofting up more than a dozen errant jumpers, he found himself by attacking the rim … Shares

David Stern: 'Shame on the Brooklyn Nets' – via netsdaily.com April 26 04:20 PM Former NBA commissioner David Stern didn't hold back in ripping the Nets for resting starters in the final game of the season.

Russell Westbrook's top 11 postgame interview moments – via theundefeated.com April 25 08:17 PM This post contains explicit language. Russell Westbrook ain't new to this — he's true to this. He's long been as entertaining in postgame interviews as he is on the court. So his rant after Game 4 …

Russell Westbrook, the best character of this NBA season, got killed off way too soon – via theundefeated.com April 26 01:38 PM HOUSTON — A takeout box of chicken wings sat on Russell Westbrook's lap for a few minutes late Tuesday night, until Steven Adams finally asked where his teammate had procured the tasty morsels. "Yo…

Iso Joe Johnson Isn't a Joke Anymore; He's the Playoffs' Perfect Weapon – via bleacherreport.com April 27 12:17 AM LOS ANGELES — It was a matter of pride and principle. Little practical purpose was being served by how hard Chris Paul and Joe Johnson were pushing and leaning on each other Tuesday night…