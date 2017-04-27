John Wall wears a cape to post-victory press conference

Wizards' John Wall takes the podium in a cape pic.twitter.com/a8uJSxvMeg — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 27, 2017

It was a big win for the Washington Wizards, to be sure. And John Wall was an instrumental part in Washington’s 103-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks, giving the Wizards a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. That might partially explain the cape Wall wore in his postgame press conference appearance.

It appears the quasi-camouflage cape is part of the shirt he’s wearing and isn’t in the Wizards’ colors or anything.

Wall had 20 points and dished out 14 assists in a critical Game 5 victory, snapping a two-game skid against the Hawks and putting the Wizards in a position to clinch the series Friday in Atlanta.

Bradley Beal, who scored 27 points in the win, was probably more of the hero, but that doesn’t take the shine of this beautiful alley-oop from Wall to Markieff Morris in the second quarter.