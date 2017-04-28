Twitter reacts to Larry Bird stepping down as Pacers team president

The Indiana Pacers were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round 1 of the Eastern Conference, which marked the end for Larry Bird.
The Boston Celtics legend, who is from Indiana and went to Indiana State for college, was President of Basketball Operations for the team from 2003 until 2012. He stepped away for a year, but then returned to his position in 2013 and ran the team until earlier today.
Before he was in the front office, he was also the head coach of the Pacers from 1997 until 2000. He is the only person in NBA history to be MVP, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year. Bird received the latter of which in 2012.
With the Paul George situation facing an imminent decision, Bird will walk away from his post and hand the duties off to team GM Kevin Pritchard — who was the general manager of the Portland Trail Blazers until 2010.
The Timing Was Unexpected
It’s perplexing that some players on the team didn’t know Bird was going to leave his position unless the decision was somehow unexpected.
But It’s Not Surprising
The Pacers did not look good during the playoffs and the future looks bleak for the franchise.
What’s next for Paul George?
While some think Paul George could be headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, the longtime Celtics star likely wanted no part of that.
What are the Pacers getting in Kevin Pritchard?
The new Pacers president didn’t exactly have the best history when he was with Portland.
