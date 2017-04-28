Joel Embiid led 76ers fans in a 'Trust The Process' chant at NFL Draft

The NFL Draft was hosted in Philadelphia and 76ers big man Joel Embiid was in attendance. It was evident that fans absolutely love him.

I LOVE PHILLY MAN… Appreciate all the love #TrustTheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 28, 2017

Embiid, too, has lots of love for the city that has become his NBA home.

That’s why it was particularly heartwarming to see the warm reception that he and Ben Simmons, who was also in attendance, got while in the crowd at the NFL Draft on Thursday evening.

The Philly star seemed to be enjoying himself and posted the video on his Instagram story, which was captured below.