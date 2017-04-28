Trending stories: Blake Griffin, Royce Young and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Woj Report: Blake Griffin, the everlasting Clipper – via sports.yahoo.com
April 27 07:08 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski examines how Blake Griffin’s career helped redirect the course of Clippers franchise history for the better.
Howard Beck, Bleacher Report – via espn.com
April 26 05:29 PM
Zach talks to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report about Michael Jordan’s giant shadow, the playoffs, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and more.
NBA AM: 60 Pick NBA Mock Draft – 4/27/17 – via basketballinsiders.com
April 27 10:33 AM
With 182 early entry candidates officially declaring, things get interesting in the latest 2017 NBA Mock Draft.
David Locke, Utah Jazz – via espn.com
April 27 02:47 PM
Zach talks to David Locke, the radio voice of the Jazz, about Jazz-Clippers, Gordon Hayward’s future, and much more.
Rest In Peace NBA D-League 2001-2017 – D-League Digest – via dleaguedigest.com
April 27 04:27 AM
As Game 3 of the D-League Finals tips off tonight, not only will the season come to an end, but so will the word development. The winner of tonight’s game against the Raptors 905 and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers will ultimately be crowned the final “D-League” champion. When the league first came to fruition …
Knicks’ Joakim Noah undergoes shoulder surgery – via northjersey.com
April 27 03:56 PM
Knicks center Joakim Noah underwent surgery, starting a rehab that the team hopes gets him back in time for camp.
