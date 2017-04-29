10 things you may not know about Kobe Bryant

1. He learned Spanish watching telenovelas.

2. He made an All-NBA Team 15 years in a row. No other player has accomplished that.

3. He finished second behind Danny Manning in the 1998 Sixth Man of the Year vote.

4. He had a role in a ‘Moesha’ episode In the episode, Moesha helped him prepare for the SATs.

5. He reportedly came close to signing with Virtus Bologna of Italy during the last NBA lockout.

6. He never lost a game with Team USA. Unlike LeBron James or Carmelo Anthony.

7. He had four 50-point games in a row in 2007.

8. In 2005, he didn’t receive a single MVP vote But PJ Brown did.

9. He finished in the Top 2 in the MVP only twice.

10. His longtime agent Rob Pelinka played with Michigan’s Fab Five.