Chris Paul to Paul Pierce: 'You're not ending your career in Utah'

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul gave veteran teammate Paul Pierce the exact motivation that they needed to beat the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers were down 3-2 and in danger of losing the series in Game 6 against the Jazz. If so, it would have been a Round 1 exit with a loss on the road in Utah.

Here is what Pierce said about retirement earlier this season (via Boston Globe):

“I’ve had a chance to talk to a few people who have been in professional sports, not only basketball but other sports, to talk about when they thought they were ready to retire, and it’s definitely put me at ease about my decision to move forward after this year.”

CP3 turned to Paul Pierce during a timeout and said, “You’re not ending your career in Utah.” pic.twitter.com/jouE2LiU5p — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 29, 2017