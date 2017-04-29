Trending stories: Clippers, ESPN layoffs, Milos Teodosic and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Is this the Clippers’ last stand? – via espn.com
April 28 10:03 AM
Six years with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Six years of trying — and failing — to break the curse. With elimination on the line, could tonight be the end of Lob City?
A behind-the-scenes look at the Miami Heat’s intense culture – via hoopshype.com
April 27 08:30 PM
When Miami Heat president Pat Riley met with unrestricted free agent Dion Waiters last summer, the nine-time NBA champion made the 24-year-old shooting guard a promise. “We’re going to get you in w…
Why the Hawks don’t regret betting on Dennis Schroder – via sports.yahoo.com
April 28 12:01 PM
The Hawks made a bold decision in entrusting the 23-year-old point guard with the starting job, but so far the move is paying off.
We spent months bracing and preparing for the death of our daughter. – via medium.com
April 27 03:03 PM
Especially not with the way it happened.
Spurs switch gears, get ready for Rockets – via expressnews.com
April 28 03:45 PM
The dream trigger man for coach Mike D’Antoni’s space-and-pace offense, Harden staked his MVP claim during the regular season with averages of 29.1 points, a league-best 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds — career highs in all categories. Harden should prove a formidable foil for a Spurs’ defense that just allowed 24.7 points and seven assists per game to Memphis’ Mike Conley. “It’s doesn’t get any easier,” said Green, who will play a key role in the Spurs’ defense of Harden …
Kevin Arnovitz, ESPN – via espn.com
April 28 12:49 PM
Zach talks to ESPN.com’s Kevin Arnovitz about the potential end of Lob City, the Grizzlies’ future, and more.
NBA releases second round schedule for Warriors against Jazz/Clippers – via mercurynews.com
April 29 02:21 AM
The Warriors open the second round on Tuesday and only get one day off between every game of the series.
NBA Teams With Most Offseason Pressure, Last Minute Declarations and Potential Draft Board Risers – NBA ProspectCast – via vsporto.com
April 28 11:08 AM
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman talks to Hoopshype’s Alex Kennedy about NBA teams with the most pressure on them entering the draft and offseason. He then dives into the last-minute prospects to declare for the draft and those who look poised to rise up boards during the pre-draft process …
Spoelstra on front-office aspirations? Would ‘love’ it, but down the road – via sun-sentinel.com
April 28 10:38 AM
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra discuses Pat Riley, other influences on his career.
Why the ESPN Layoffs Are So Disappointing – via thenation.com
April 28 12:08 PM
The mass layoffs at ESPN reflect on our own economy and our own lives.
Free agent look: Milos Teodosic – via hoopshype.com
April 24 12:30 PM
Serbian guard Milos Teodosic has been The Man in Europe for many years. Time to give him a try stateside?
