USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Clippers, ESPN layoffs, Milos Teodosic and more

Trending stories: Clippers, ESPN layoffs, Milos Teodosic and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Clippers, ESPN layoffs, Milos Teodosic and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 28 10:03 AM
Six years with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Six years of trying — and failing — to break the curse. With elimination on the line, could tonight be the end of Lob City?

Shares

April 27 08:30 PM
When Miami Heat president Pat Riley met with unrestricted free agent Dion Waiters last summer, the nine-time NBA champion made the 24-year-old shooting guard a promise. “We’re going to get you in w…

Shares

April 28 12:01 PM
The Hawks made a bold decision in entrusting the 23-year-old point guard with the starting job, but so far the move is paying off.

Shares

April 27 03:03 PM
Especially not with the way it happened.

Shares

April 28 03:45 PM
The dream trigger man for coach Mike D’Antoni’s space-and-pace offense, Harden staked his MVP claim during the regular season with averages of 29.1 points, a league-best 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds — career highs in all categories. Harden should prove a formidable foil for a Spurs’ defense that just allowed 24.7 points and seven assists per game to Memphis’ Mike Conley. “It’s doesn’t get any easier,” said Green, who will play a key role in the Spurs’ defense of Harden …

Shares

Kevin Arnovitz, ESPN – via espn.com

April 28 12:49 PM
Zach talks to ESPN.com’s Kevin Arnovitz about the potential end of Lob City, the Grizzlies’ future, and more.

Shares

April 29 02:21 AM
The Warriors open the second round on Tuesday and only get one day off between every game of the series.

Shares

April 28 11:08 AM
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman talks to Hoopshype’s Alex Kennedy about NBA teams with the most pressure on them entering the draft and offseason. He then dives into the last-minute prospects to declare for the draft and those who look poised to rise up boards during the pre-draft process …

Shares

April 28 10:38 AM
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra discuses Pat Riley, other influences on his career.

Shares

April 28 12:08 PM
The mass layoffs at ESPN reflect on our own economy and our own lives.

Shares

Free agent look: Milos Teodosic – via hoopshype.com

April 24 12:30 PM
Serbian guard Milos Teodosic has been The Man in Europe for many years. Time to give him a try stateside?

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home