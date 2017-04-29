Watch John Wall smack talk Julio Jones, rappers Quavo and Gucci Mane

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has had a special postseason so far. He had another great game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Wall had 42 points, 8 assists, four steals, two blocks and shot 64% from the field during the elimination game. The Wizards star posted on Instagram after the win to trash talk Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroeder — but that wasn’t the only person who Wall went after to talk about his exciting performance.

.@JohnWall & .@RealDealBeal23 response to Gucci Mane, Julio Jones, & Quavo trash talking on the sidelines

🤔😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TS4bnDg0dX — DMV 🔌 (@DmvMusicPlug) April 29, 2017

During the game, the Washington star also looked at Atlanta celebrities that were sitting courtside including Julio Jones from the Falcons and famous rappers Gucci Mane as well as Quavo from Migos.

“What was going on? I told them I was going to get 35 or more and we was going to win. We did that.”

Wizards teammate Bradley Beal added that the victory was “for the culture” — which is a sentiment that Wall echoed.

Watch the highlight from the Wizards victory over the Hawks below:

John Wall talks trash to Gucci Mane, Quavo, and Julio Jones👀 pic.twitter.com/PRKxWDnQH6 — NBA Inside Stuff (@NBAInside_Stuff) April 29, 2017