Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade call Paul Pierce a future NBA Hall of Famer

Paul Pierce likely played his final NBA game when the Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Jazz in Round 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Pierce had announced in September 2016 that this would be his final NBA season. When the Clippers were eliminated on Sunday, some of the biggest names in basketball rushed to congratulate him.

You can check out tributes on Twitter from Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade below.

Congrats to The Truth @paulpierce34 on ONE hell of a career! #FutureHOF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 30, 2017

Shaquille O’Neal had positive words to say about Pierce on Sunday evening as well.

Other players and coaches, as well as David Ortiz who played for the Boston Red Sox while Pierce played for the Celtics, also spoke about his retirement in this video (via The Players’ Tribune).

The overall theme of the message from the players is Pierce, also known as The Truth, had an incredible professional career. Pierce finished his NBA career ranked No. 15 overall in total points scored.