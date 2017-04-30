Trending stories: Metta World Peace not retiring, Paul Millsap and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
April 29 07:31 PM
Nine months ago, when the Hawks hung the “Welcome home” sign and Dwight Howard got all c…
Rejuvenated Tony Parker could give Spurs boost versus Rockets – via chron.com
April 29 05:07 PM
He had 27 points on 11 of 14 shooting in Game 6 against the Grizzlies to close out the series in Memphis.
Metta World Peace Pursuing Masters At UCLA, No Plans To Retire – via lakersnation.com
April 29 02:42 PM
Former Los Angeles Laker champion Metta World Peace is going back to school to get his Masters at UCLA, but says he’s definitely not retiring from the NBA.
Millsap will opt out but wants to remain with Hawks – via myajc.com
April 29 06:24 PM
It took some doing but Paul Millsap finally said what everyone knows to be a certainty.
Curry, Warriors not the least bit worried about losing their edge on seven-day break – via mercurynews.com
April 29 05:27 PM
OAKLAND — By the time the Warriors finally take the court again Tuesday night, it will be more than a week since they staged the most scintillating quarter of basketball of their season, and …
Cavaliers, Raptors figure to be matched more closely in Eastern semifinals – via cleveland.com
April 29 08:02 AM
A look at the Cavs and Raptors’ starters and key bench figures in this Eastern Conference semifinal.
Chris Paul told Paul Pierce: “You’re not ending your career in Utah” – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 29 11:03 AM
The best part of that video? DeAndre Jordan’s reaction.
The Bulls’ season on the brink (of madness) finally ends in… – via theathletic.com
April 29 10:30 AM
The Bulls’ season ended just about how you thought it would end all along.
Fans booed the Bulls…
Dates for Cavaliers-Raptors’ games 5-7 set – via cleveland.com
April 29 10:08 AM
The Cavaliers and Raptors would return to Cleveland for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday, May 9 if necessary, according to the latest schedule released by the NBA.
Summer agenda: Hornets, Pelicans must improve by making tweaks – via sports.yahoo.com
April 26 03:23 PM
Both teams are up against the cap and can’t afford to make splashy moves this offseason.
