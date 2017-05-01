Jazz player wants to buy Warriors a car to Las Vegas between each game

The Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, which means the Golden State Warriors did not get to face the team they wanted in Round 2.

After the Jazz beat the Clippers, players on the Warriors like Andre Iguodala spoke about why they preferred to play in Los Angeles (via ESPN):

“The problem with Utah is that you’re just sitting there and your mind is, like, dead, because in L.A., you still got energy for the game. Because you’re in L.A., you’re like, ‘Man, this is just the vibe in L.A.’ but in Utah, it can kind of lull you to sleep. And then you’ve slept too long or I’m bored out of my mind and now you got to try to pump yourself up for the game.”

Iguodala is not the only player to have a snarky reply about Salt Lake.

Warriors veteran Matt Barnes said there is “no comparison” between the nightlife in L.A. compared to Utah. Durant added that he had never been to a club in the state.

Jazz wing Joe Ingles said he'll pay for a car if the entertainment-seeking Warriors want to go to Las Vegas between games. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) May 1, 2017

Utah player Joe Ingles, however, had a great response to Golden State players looking for a good time: he’d held them get to Las Vegas after each game.

Of course, during the playoffs, the focus is not just going to be on going out after the games. Golden State star Draymond Green explained that nobody is “worried about nightlife during the playoffs.”

If Ingles is serious about the offer, the Warriors would have a six-hour drive from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City to the Las Vegas strip.