Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, Paul Pierce and more

Spurs get chance to haunt D’Antoni again – via expressnews.com
April 30 09:48 AM
Perhaps no man in the NBA has been more tormented by the Popovich era than D’Antoni has, and that adds an extra layer of intrigue to a Western Conference semifinals matchup already wrapped in plenty of them. Six times D’Antoni has coached a team in the NBA playoffs. Once his Suns entered the postseason with the best record in the league …
IT4: ‘I do everything for my sister’ – ESPN Video – via espn.com
April 30 04:04 PM
Isaiah Thomas discusses the Celtics’ Game 1 victory over the Wizards and how he’s been able to continue playing at a high level after the death of his sister.
In battle of MVP candidates, Spurs’ $84 million sidekick could swing series – via expressnews.com
April 30 06:42 PM
In battle of MVP candidates, Spurs’ $84 million sidekick could swing series Aldridge kept shooting, and as the Spurs forward’s post-practice tune-up closed in on an hour Sunday, even coach Gregg Popovich wandered by to crack a joke. Asked if there was an ulterior motive to his lengthy shooting session — avoiding the assembled media still waiting to talk to him, perhaps — Aldridge offered only the slightest hint of a grin …
Rockets, Olajuwon brought pain to San Antonio in last playoff meeting with Spurs – via expressnews.com
April 30 09:16 AM
The Rev. Jerry W. Dailey, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on the West Side, remembers how excited he was when the Spurs advanced to the Western Conference finals in 1995. With the Spurs and Rockets set to meet again in the playoffs 22 years later, fans of a certain age from both sides can’t help but think back to that era of dominant big men …
To keep Harden in line, Spurs aim to keep him off it – via expressnews.com
April 30 09:16 AM
Kawhi Leonard has a plan when it comes to trying to keep Houston guard James Harden off the free throw line. If everything were as simple for the Spurs, their upcoming Western Conference semifinal series with the Rockets would be a snap. The 29-year-old Harden is the most adept in the NBA at finding his way to the foul line, leading the league in free-throw attempts three seasons in a row. A March study by the statistics-based website fivethirtyeight …
A tribute to Paul Pierce – via eurohoops.net
May 01 05:21 AM
Clippers’ Paul Pierce bids farewell to NBA with ‘no regrets’ – via latimes.com
April 30 10:30 PM
Paul Pierce packs his bags for retirement with a smile on his face but a heavy heart following the Clippers’ elimination from the playoffs Sunday.
Clippers lose to Jazz, 104-91, as season ends in limp Game 7 effort – via ocregister.com
April 30 06:32 PM
LOS ANGELES – Another season, another failure. Year after year the Clippers assemble a new supporting cast around the same trio of superstars and label themselves contenders for an NBA championship…
Draymond rejects Barkley comparison: ‘Hell no’ – via espn.com
April 30 08:15 PM
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green highly objected when asked after practice Sunday if he’s the modern-day Charles Barkley.
A behind-the-scenes look at the Miami Heat’s intense culture – via hoopshype.com
April 27 08:30 PM
When Miami Heat president Pat Riley met with unrestricted free agent Dion Waiters last summer, the nine-time NBA champion made the 24-year-old shooting guard a promise. “We’re going to get you in w…
Cavaliers’ plan against Toronto centers on forcing Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan to make shots – via cleveland.com
April 30 03:44 PM
No layups. Minimal run-out chances. Finish in a crowd. Most of all, the Cavs want to keep the duo off the free throw line.
Cavaliers not worried about long layoff against Raptors – via cleveland.com
April 30 03:50 PM
Down time is nothing new for the Cavaliers in the playoffs, so there is no reason to suspect they’ll have any trouble handling their seven-day break leading into Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors Monday.
Spurs vs. Rockets: Position by position matchups – via expressnews.com
April 30 06:08 PM
Express-News staff writer Jeff McDonald breaks down the series position by position (player jersey number in parentheses): Parker will be hard-pressed to duplicate those numbers against Beverley, arguably the top defensive point guard in the NBA. The 27-year-old averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds — numbers last surpassed by Oscar Robertson in 1964-65. The last Spurs player to average more points in a playoff series was Tim Duncan in 2006 …
