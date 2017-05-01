Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, Paul Pierce and more

Spurs get chance to haunt D’Antoni again – via expressnews.com April 30 09:48 AM Perhaps no man in the NBA has been more tormented by the Popovich era than D’Antoni has, and that adds an extra layer of intrigue to a Western Conference semifinals matchup already wrapped in plenty of them. Six times D’Antoni has coached a team in the NBA playoffs. Once his Suns entered the postseason with the best record in the league … Shares

In battle of MVP candidates, Spurs' $84 million sidekick could swing series – via expressnews.com April 30 06:42 PM In battle of MVP candidates, Spurs' $84 million sidekick could swing series Aldridge kept shooting, and as the Spurs forward's post-practice tune-up closed in on an hour Sunday, even coach Gregg Popovich wandered by to crack a joke. Asked if there was an ulterior motive to his lengthy shooting session — avoiding the assembled media still waiting to talk to him, perhaps — Aldridge offered only the slightest hint of a grin …

Rockets, Olajuwon brought pain to San Antonio in last playoff meeting with Spurs – via expressnews.com April 30 09:16 AM The Rev. Jerry W. Dailey, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on the West Side, remembers how excited he was when the Spurs advanced to the Western Conference finals in 1995. With the Spurs and Rockets set to meet again in the playoffs 22 years later, fans of a certain age from both sides can't help but think back to that era of dominant big men …

To keep Harden in line, Spurs aim to keep him off it – via expressnews.com April 30 09:16 AM Kawhi Leonard has a plan when it comes to trying to keep Houston guard James Harden off the free throw line. If everything were as simple for the Spurs, their upcoming Western Conference semifinal series with the Rockets would be a snap. The 29-year-old Harden is the most adept in the NBA at finding his way to the foul line, leading the league in free-throw attempts three seasons in a row. A March study by the statistics-based website fivethirtyeight …

Clippers lose to Jazz, 104-91, as season ends in limp Game 7 effort – via ocregister.com April 30 06:32 PM LOS ANGELES – Another season, another failure. Year after year the Clippers assemble a new supporting cast around the same trio of superstars and label themselves contenders for an NBA championship…

Draymond rejects Barkley comparison: 'Hell no' – via espn.com April 30 08:15 PM Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green highly objected when asked after practice Sunday if he's the modern-day Charles Barkley.

Cavaliers not worried about long layoff against Raptors – via cleveland.com April 30 03:50 PM Down time is nothing new for the Cavaliers in the playoffs, so there is no reason to suspect they'll have any trouble handling their seven-day break leading into Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors Monday.