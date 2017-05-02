Isaiah Thomas scored most points in a playoff game since Allen Iverson

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas scored the most points in a postseason game since Allen Iverson scored 55 points in 2003.

Isaiah Thomas' 53 points are the most in an #NBAPlayoffs game since Allen Iverson scored 55 in 2003. pic.twitter.com/fO3Z9SFwMq — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 3, 2017

Thomas ended Tuesday with more points in a postseason game than any player for the Celtics in the playoffs since 1973. That year, John Havlicek scored 54 points against the Atlanta Hawks.

Besides Havlicek and Thomas, only three players in Boston history have scored 50 or more points in a playoffs appearance: Sam Jones, Ray Allen and Bob Cousy.

Other players who have scored more than 50 points in a postseason game include Jerry West, Michael Jordan, Ray Allen and Russell Westbrook. Note that Stephen Curry, LeBron James, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard have not scored 50 points in a playoff game.

Here's the full list of players who have scored more than 50 points in a postseason game since 1964 – via @bball_ref pic.twitter.com/zLPYJ1CmlT — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 3, 2017