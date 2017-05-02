Boston Celtics are undefeated since Tom Brady wished them good luck

The Boston Celtics trailed the Chicago Bulls by two games during Round 1 of the NBA postseason. But then, Tom Brady had something to say.

The New England Patriots star knows a thing or two about coming back from a defecit — just ask the Atlanta Falcons, a team that was leading 28-3 over Brady in the Super Bowl. While the Celtics may have lost two consecutive home games to start the playoffs, Brady was right.

It’s not how you start. It’s how you come back, he said. And since Brady reminded Boston of that beautiful mantra, the Celtics rattled off four straight victories to clinch the series — including two road victories.

To start the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards, the Celtics won their fifth game in a row. They host the Wizards this evening, where they look to keep the streak Brady started alive.