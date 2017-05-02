LeBron James is getting tired of paying fines for one of his teammates

Dahntay Jones was fined once again this year and Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James is picking up the tab. But he’s getting annoyed.

Jones was picking up for a postseason run by the Cavaliers for the second year in a row. But last season, Jones was suspended for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors following an incident during the prior game.

James offered to pay the fine, which was for less than $100. During the postseason this year, however, Jones has earned fines that are extremely more cumbersome.

Dahntay Jones made $9,000 from Cavs this season. He just got fined $6,000 for 2 techs and an ejection. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 2, 2017

He was fined $6,000 — which, as you can see above, is more than half of what he made this season.

But in addition to the video below, James added that Jones doesn’t “have to worry” about the fines.

This time, James has spoken. Enough is enough — Jones needs to be on his best behavior or Jame may actually become upset.

LeBron James on Dahntay Jones' ejection: "Enough is enough, stop getting kicked out against Toronto so I can stop paying your damn fines." pic.twitter.com/ZGz8UQhZw2 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 2, 2017