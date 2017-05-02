Trending stories: Adrian Wojnarowski, Salt Lake City nightlife, Gordon Hayward free agency and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
ESPN is hiring Yahoo’s star basketball reporter Adrian Wojnarowski – via recode.net
May 01 01:28 PM
The writer and some of his team will start in time for next month’s NBA draft.
Warriors wanted Clippers: ‘No nightlife in Utah’ – via espn.com
May 01 02:35 PM
Several Golden State Warriors players said they were hoping to face the Clippers in the second round of the NBA playoffs because “there’s no comparison to nightlife in Utah and L.A.”
The ESPN cuts and the despair of a changing landscape – via medium.com
May 01 08:44 PM
ESPN is the peak. Was the peak? I don’t know anymore. But coming out of college, I knew ESPN was where the best sports reporters in the…
May 01 10:44 AM
Is James Harden healthy? Can Houston’s defense check Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs? Zach Lowe breaks down the big questions that will decide who wins this matchup of contrasting styles.
The Neverending Courtship of Gordon Hayward – The Ringer – via theringer.com
May 01 10:15 AM
Is this Jazz team good enough to keep its star in Utah?
Front-Office Insider: Ranking the top free-agent point guards – via sports.yahoo.com
May 01 05:34 PM
The Warriors’ Stephen Curry headlines an impressive point-guard class, but many of the best are expected to remain with their current teams.
5-on-5 predictions: Can Raptors upset LeBron and the Cavs? – via espn.com
May 01 08:22 AM
How vulnerable are the champs? Will this be a better matchup than it was last year? Our 5-on-5 crew breaks down Cleveland-Toronto and predicts the winner.
Seven storylines surrounding Jazz heading into Warriors series – via csnbayarea.com
May 01 09:16 PM
As the Jazz get set to take on the top-seeded Warriors, Insider James Ham provides seven things to look for as you watch Utah.
Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers – May, 01 2017 – Game Preview, Play by Play, Scores and Recap on NBA.com – via nba.com
May 01 09:33 PM
Get exclusive video highlights from the Raptors at Cavaliers game, as well as game recaps, box scores, in-depth stats, media notes, play-by-play info and expert NBA.com analysis.
Spurs vs. Rockets: Position by position matchups – via expressnews.com
April 30 06:08 PM
Express-News staff writer Jeff McDonald breaks down the series position by position (player jersey number in parentheses): Parker will be hard-pressed to duplicate those numbers against Beverley, arguably the top defensive point guard in the NBA. The 27-year-old averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds — numbers last surpassed by Oscar Robertson in 1964-65. The last Spurs player to average more points in a playoff series was Tim Duncan in 2006 …
Game 1: Spurs’ keys to victory vs. Rockets – via expressnews.com
May 01 10:45 AM
Breaking down what San Antonio needs to do to open with a win in the opener of the West semifnal playoff series on Sunday: Houston launched a 3,306 3-pointers during the regular season, made 1,181 of them and set the NBA record in both categories. […] the Spurs can’t force Houston to take 2-pointers at gunpoint, but they can do their best to run the Rockets’ shooters off the line and contest the 3-pointers they do take …
Why did Smart ask out in 4th quarter? ‘Things were going wrong’ – via csnne.com
May 01 05:59 PM
Marcus Smart says he asked out of the Celtics playoff game in the fourth quarter. “I decided to take myself out; things were going wrong.”
Do LeBron’s long playoff rests lead to rust? – via espn.com
May 01 10:33 AM
The Cavs have had seven days off between Round 1 and Round 2. Just how much do rest and rust affect LeBron James in the playoffs? And what does it mean for Toronto’s upset chances in this series?
