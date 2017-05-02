Trending stories: Adrian Wojnarowski, Salt Lake City nightlife, Gordon Hayward free agency and more

Seven storylines surrounding Jazz heading into Warriors series – via csnbayarea.com May 01 09:16 PM As the Jazz get set to take on the top-seeded Warriors, Insider James Ham provides seven things to look for as you watch Utah. Shares

Spurs vs. Rockets: Position by position matchups – via expressnews.com April 30 06:08 PM Express-News staff writer Jeff McDonald breaks down the series position by position (player jersey number in parentheses): Parker will be hard-pressed to duplicate those numbers against Beverley, arguably the top defensive point guard in the NBA. The 27-year-old averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds — numbers last surpassed by Oscar Robertson in 1964-65. The last Spurs player to average more points in a playoff series was Tim Duncan in 2006 … Shares

Game 1: Spurs’ keys to victory vs. Rockets – via expressnews.com May 01 10:45 AM Breaking down what San Antonio needs to do to open with a win in the opener of the West semifnal playoff series on Sunday: Houston launched a 3,306 3-pointers during the regular season, made 1,181 of them and set the NBA record in both categories. […] the Spurs can’t force Houston to take 2-pointers at gunpoint, but they can do their best to run the Rockets’ shooters off the line and contest the 3-pointers they do take … Shares