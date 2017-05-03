Even Isaiah Thomas did not expect to become an All-Star NBA player

Before Isaiah Thomas was selected with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, he was told he was going to be as good as he is now.

Then, however, Thomas was skeptical. The premonition came from God Shamgod (yes, that’s his real name) — who was the scoring champion of the Chinese Basketball Association in 2004.

God Shammgod was once a second-round pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. He is credited for working with professional players like point guard Kris Dunn, who is now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he was an undergraduate student assistant while at Providence University.

Once an NBA player, he is now a player development coach for the Dallas Mavericks. Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype wrote about him in November 2015:

“In addition to training Providence’s players, he says he has also worked with NBA players like Isaiah Thomas, Ben Gordon and Ricky Ledo among others.”

Much like Thomas, Shammgod was an undersized point guard. While other players that he has trained didn’t have the same success that Thomas has had recently, he is credited for teaching Kobe Bryant his crossover move.

When he worked with Thomas, he told him that he was going to be an All-Star player one day. Apparently, the Boston star didn’t believe him.

Fortunately for those who root for the Celtics, Thomas has certainly proven that Shammgod was correct.

God Shammgod trained Isaiah Thomas a bit before the draft. Told Isaiah he was going to be an All-Star. IT laughed. Even he didn't see this. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 3, 2017