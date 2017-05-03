Trending stories: Tyronn Lue, Lonzo Ball shoes, Morris twins and more

One On One – Tyronn Lue – via espn.com May 02 01:27 PM Dave McMenamin goes one-on-one with Cavs coach Tyronn Lue in an extensive conversation about his career, his mentors, why coaching in Cleveland is the toughest job in the NBA, the team’s rivalry with the Warriors, while he’ll always have a soft spot for the Lakers and much more. Shares

Spurs need Aldridge to rediscover old self – via expressnews.com May 02 07:11 PM […] expectations would be both unrealistic and unfair, and the Spurs do not necessarily need another version of vintage Duncan to climb back into the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets. […] it is not unreasonable to expect a 6-foot-11 five-time All-Star making $80 million to score when he is posted up on Houston point guard Patrick Beverley. It is not unreasonable to expect him occasionally to exploit Houston's one obvious weakness, which is interior defense. [.. …

Spurs see no need to rein in emotional Dedmon – via expressnews.com May 02 07:01 PM Spurs see no need to rein in emotional Dedmon Danny Green was a bit taken aback when it was suggested the Spurs need to perhaps "rein in" Dewayne Dedmon when he gets emotional like he did Monday night. […] with his ejection from the 126-99 thumping Houston delivered the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, he's a folk hero of sorts for Spurs fans desperate for something to feel good about. "He's a very emotional guy," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said …

Inside the Plans to Stop James Harden and Kawhi Leonard – via bleacherreport.com May 02 04:42 PM The NBA's top defenders give a peek at their battle plans to stop—or maybe just slow down—two of the most impossible players to guard: Harden and Kawhi.