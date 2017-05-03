USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Tyronn Lue, Lonzo Ball shoes, Morris twins and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 02 09:40 AM
The inside story of how Kevin Durant’s arrival in Golden State began the marginalization of the team’s — and NBA’s — best player.

One On One – Tyronn Lue – via espn.com

May 02 01:27 PM
Dave McMenamin goes one-on-one with Cavs coach Tyronn Lue in an extensive conversation about his career, his mentors, why coaching in Cleveland is the toughest job in the NBA, the team’s rivalry with the Warriors, while he’ll always have a soft spot for the Lakers and much more.

May 02 07:11 PM
[…] expectations would be both unrealistic and unfair, and the Spurs do not necessarily need another version of vintage Duncan to climb back into the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets. […] it is not unreasonable to expect a 6-foot-11 five-time All-Star making $80 million to score when he is posted up on Houston point guard Patrick Beverley. It is not unreasonable to expect him occasionally to exploit Houston’s one obvious weakness, which is interior defense. [.. …

May 02 09:30 AM
As JaVale McGee worked on his jumper after a recent practice, his Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant smiled nearby and told the media, “Oh, y’all on the JaVale bandwagon now.” McGee has be…

May 02 12:33 PM
Father LaVar Ball’s push for a co-branded partnership with a major brand has stifled what would have been a highly competitive market for Lonzo, an industry source told The Vertical. But the game isn’t over yet.

May 02 07:01 PM
Spurs see no need to rein in emotional Dedmon Danny Green was a bit taken aback when it was suggested the Spurs need to perhaps “rein in” Dewayne Dedmon when he gets emotional like he did Monday night. […] with his ejection from the 126-99 thumping Houston delivered the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, he’s a folk hero of sorts for Spurs fans desperate for something to feel good about. “He’s a very emotional guy,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said …

May 02 04:02 PM

May 02 01:33 PM
Pero Antic, who replaces Bennett in Turkey, spent two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks

May 02 09:33 PM
We’re here to help.

May 02 04:42 PM
The NBA’s top defenders give a peek at their battle plans to stop—or maybe just slow down—two of the most impossible players to guard: Harden and Kawhi.

May 02 05:08 PM
Coming off an up-and-down season with Chicago, Dwyane Wade could have the opportunity to join a team closer to title contention.

