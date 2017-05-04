Lonzo Ball's Big Baller Brand ZO2 shoes will cost $495

Former UCLA star and likely NBA Draft lottery pick Lonzo Ball debuted his official sneakers for Big Baller Brand.

Ball is the first player to have his own independent shoe before the NBA Draft. The shoes, called the ZO2, have received comparisons to shoes worn by Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul as well as the Jordan XX9 low. The shoes are now available for pre-order and will cost $495.

But if you want sizes 14 or 15, the shoe will only be available for $695.

The Sports World is Forever Changed. Introducing Lonzo's 1st Signature Shoe: The ZO2 Prime. pic.twitter.com/5JN1OLxlZS — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

SLAM Online reports the WET Autographs edition will come in a glass box with LED lights and a signature from Ball. Those will cost $995.

Independence is Beautiful. We are proud to present the ZO2 Wet.

Signed By Lonzo | LED Box Included pic.twitter.com/OnaUCLlLZQ — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

The slides (which are essentially slippers) will cost $220 — which is more expensive than these Gucci flip flops.

& Lastly, The ZO2 Slide. pic.twitter.com/gyzHscfA3w — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

While some reported that brands, including Nike and adidas, did not want to work with Big Baller Brand, Ball clarified that he would prefer to be more of an entrepreneur than an endorser.