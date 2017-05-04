NBA A to Z: Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams on Steve Kerr's absence

On this week’s NBA A to Z podcast, insiders Sam Amick and Jeff ZIllgitt break down the second round of the playoffs.

Sam also talks to Golden State Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams, whose team will have to chase another title without Steve Kerr. The Warriors’ ailing head coach is out indefinitely because of complications from back surgery he underwent two summers ago, and he isn’t expected to return until the agonizing symptoms subside. Adams, who has been an NBA assistant since 1992 and is one of the league’s most respected defensive gurus, offers insight on how the Warriors will function without Kerr.