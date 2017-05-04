Spurs' Tony Parker has not missed a playoff game in 16 years

The San Antonio Spurs will play in the postseason for the first time without point guard Tony Parker since May 27, 2001.

Parker has played in 221 playoff games, fifth-most of any player in NBA history. The most impressive part is Parker did not miss a single postseason game during that stretch, which broke a record that was set by Robert Horry.

Tony Parker's 221 playoff games is more than Kings, Pelicans, Bucks, Timberwolves,

Knicks & Hornets have COMBINED (206) since 2002. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 4, 2017

In those playoff games, Parker had 1,137 assists (fifth-most in NBA history) and 4,012 points (ninth), averaging 18.2 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Parker has won four NBA titles and his 13.9 win shares during his remarkable playoff career are more total wins than the Milwaukee Bucks have in the postseason since 2001.