Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, Kobe Bryant and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The moments that sustain Isaiah Thomas – via sbnation.com
May 03 08:05 AM
Facing fierce emotional and physical pain, Isaiah finds refuge with his Celtics teammates.
Shares
The Celtics’ leading assist man is … Kobe Bryant? – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
May 03 06:44 PM
The Lakers great has been an unexpected source of guidance for Isaiah Thomas in these playoffs.
Shares
Woj Report: The breathtaking and heartbreaking playoffs of Isaiah Thomas – via sports.yahoo.com
May 03 07:00 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski on how Isaiah Thomas is building his Celtics legacy with his incredible playoff performance in the midst of an unimaginable family tragedy.
Shares
Stephon Marbury has some advice for how LaVar Ball could build his brand – via theundefeated.com
May 03 11:34 AM
Former two-time NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury is still selling his Starbury shoes in stores in China and online in America starting at $14.98 after originally joining forces with the now-defunct Ste…
Shares
Only one man can stop Steph Curry. His name is Kevin Durant. – via espn.com
May 02 09:40 AM
The inside story of how Kevin Durant’s arrival in Golden State began the marginalization of the team’s — and NBA’s — best player.
Shares
Pau Gasol’s advice for LaMarcus Aldridge: “You have to be decisive.” – via blog.mysanantonio.com
May 03 01:15 PM
Pau Gasol was asked what advice he’d give LaMarcus Aldridge at Spurs shoot around Wednesday. Gasol, a six-time All Star and a two-time NBA champion, didn’t hesitate to give his two cent…
Shares
Dikembe Mutombo receives humanitarian award from Harvard Medical School – via theundefeated.com
May 03 11:26 AM
NBA Hall of Famer and humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo has been honored by the Harvard University Medical School for his ongoing humanitarian efforts and dedication to health care during the Global Hea…
Shares
May 03 12:19 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
NBA draft trades, lottery picks for 14 teams – via insider.espn.com
March 02 11:31 AM
For the NBA’s final six weeks, here’s our ultimate guide to every likely pick, important trade and much more for 14 potential lottery teams.
Shares
LeBron James’ beer complaints have a sound legal backing, according to sports law expert – via ftw.usatoday.com
May 03 10:54 PM
Does LeBron have a case? We spoke to a legal expert.
Shares
Manu Ginobili on Tony Parker: “We’re not going to see him any time soon.” – via mysanantonio.com
May 04 02:20 AM
Shares
May 03 05:53 PM
Oft-injured Avery Bradley is hurting, but that won’t keep him off the floor in Washington Thursday night.
Shares
Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue has been texting with Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas during postseason – via cleveland.com
May 03 06:30 PM
Thomas has been playing this postseason with a heavy heart. His sister, Chyna, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on April 15, one day before Boston’s playoff opener.
Shares
Adding Ian Clark, a polished Warriors second unit now the `Clampdown Five’ – via mercurynews.com
May 03 07:38 PM
Warriors finally put the Jazz away when defensive rotation went on 10-0 run
Comments